Man, 21, charged in fatal stabbing in Melrose

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to the stabbing death of another man during an altercation inside their Melrose home, prosecutors said Sunday.

Nathan Baldi was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury in the stabbing of James Percent, 47, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Percent was found unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds when police responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a Ledge Street home shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, the district attorney’s office said.