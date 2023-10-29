Man arrested for Mattapan fatal stabbing

Police arrested a man downtown on Sunday afternoon in connection with an alleged homicide this month in Mattapan, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.

Marc Scutt, 29, was arrested near 131 Tremont St. at approximately 1:30 p.m. on a warrant for murder charging him with the death of Jean Casseus, 78.

The arrest comes more than a week after Casseus was found suffering from stab wounds around 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 18 Rugby Road.