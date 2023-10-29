Man arrested for Mattapan fatal stabbing

Police arrested a man downtown on Sunday afternoon in connection with an alleged homicide this month in Mattapan, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
Marc Scutt, 29, was arrested near 131 Tremont St. at approximately 1:30 p.m. on a warrant for murder charging him with the death of Jean Casseus, 78.
The arrest comes more than a week after Casseus was found suffering from stab wounds around 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 at 18 Rugby Road.
Scutt is scheduled to be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court on Monday, according to the statement.
The stabbing remains under investigation Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.
