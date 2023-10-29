Tears and resolve as churches offer comfort to Maine communities devastated by shootings

.Jill McCann, a resident of New Gloucester and a member of Faith Baptist for nearly 15 years, said it was important for her to attend church Sunday morning to be close to her community in a time of such heartbreak, and to pray for the Walker family.

The congregation feels the devastation personally – one of its members, Leroy Walker Sr., an Auburn city councilor, lost his son Joseph, the manager of Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston.

AUBURN, Maine – By 11 a.m., more than 50 members of the Faith Baptist Church in Auburn, Maine, had braved the chilly morning to assemble for Sunday worship, the first in-person service at the church since Wednesday’s mass shootings in Lewiston.

”We all love each other in this church and we’re very close,” McCann said. “When someone has been hurt or needs prayer, we all pray for each other, and that brings us close together.”

From the moment Jan Biron, who has been Leroy Walker Sr.’s significant other for nearly 40 years, arrived for the Sunday’s service, she was never alone. Members embraced her, asked how she and Leroy are doing, and expressed their love and support.

Jan Biron, center, partner to Leroy Walker Sr. who lost a son in Wednesday’s shooting, is surrounded by congregants while attending a worship service at Faith Baptist Church in Auburn. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Despite her heartbreak and grief, Biron said, she knew she had to come to church Sunday morning.

”It’s what I do every Sunday,” she said, in a shaking voice. “I’m a born-again Christian, and this is my other family. I just had to be with them today.” She said Leroy would have joined her, but he was busy preparing for a children’s Halloween event later in the day in a local park.

Tears ran down Biron’s face as she expressed how much it means to be with her church community at this time.

”This is my comfort place,” she said. “All these people are praying for us, because they love us, and we love them.”

Community members attend a worship service at Faith Baptist Church in Auburn. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Congregants wept as they raised their voices together in the reassuring hymn “Where Joy and Sorrow Meet.”

“The Scripture tells us that when one weeps, we all weep,” said the Rev. Jonathan Case, pastor at Faith Baptist. “So all of us are definitely feeling the heaviness.”

Community members attend a worship service at Faith Baptist Church in Auburn. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

He said he chose to focus his sermon on a message Leroy Walker had preached in several TV interviews since the rampage, which left 18 dead and injured a dozen more.

”God loves me enough that I can love others,” Case told the congregation. “We need to respond with love, not hate.”

Pastor Jon Case delivers the message during a worship service at Faith Baptist Church in Auburn. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The theme of coping together was also on display at other churches in this region.

At High Street Congregational Church in Auburn, the Rev. Debbie Duval faced head-on the need to both return to normal routines and to continue to grieve.

”We need to make room for all of it,” Duval said. “We can be in pain and still celebrate. We can cry and sing happy birthday.”

There were signs of efforts to restore some sense of normalcy following the tragedies. A member of High Street Congregational reminded everyone of the upcoming Nov. 7 election, as well as municipal election forums Monday and Wednesday.

The flock sang happy birthday for a choir member and for Mel Jones, a member of the congregation who turned 93 Saturday.

Duval asked if anyone was celebrating their anniversary, and a child joined her to give flowers to new attendees, of which there were more than usual.

During a joyous interlude called the passing of the peace, attendees gathered in the center aisle, greeting one another. Congregants hugged, smiled, and laughed.

But the tragedy hung over the proceedings. Against the twin podiums on either side of the altar, Sextant William Lelansky had laid flowers and cornhole boards, in honor of four players in a deaf cornhole league killed at Schemengees.

Duvall led the congregation in prayer for the victims and encouraged her flock to look after themselves and each other and to look to scripture for guidance.

”Whatever it is you are feeling, share it with God,” she said. “God can hold it.”

Nearby, worshippers at First Universalist Church of Auburn hadn’t known whether they would be able to safely gather this week because of the manhunt and lockdown. They were grateful to come together on Sunday, even as the service looked very different.

Handouts near the entrance to the sanctuary offered tips on trauma response. The screen at the front read: “Restoring our souls.”

In the Unitarian Universalist tradition, services are typically heavy on the spoken word and lighter on music, said Reverend Patrick McLaughlin. But in a moment like this, he asked, “What do you say?”

So instead, he packed the service with hymns, led by a small choir. The reason, said one member of the congregation, Baltasar Fra-Molinero, was simple.

“We need to sing. It’s one of the best things to do when we mourn,” said Fra-Molinero, 65, who teaches at nearby Bates College.

McLaughlin centered his message on the tragedy, encouraging congregants to care for one another and reach out if they need help.

The needs of his community have been clear, he said in an interview before the service, giving voice to the average struggling worshipper: “I need a place where I can weep… a place where people can hold me.’”

During the service, the congregation rose together to the swelling organ to sing “Here We Have Gathered.”

“Life has its battles, sorrows and regret. But in the shadows, let us not forget. We who now gather know each other’s pain. Kindness can heal us; as we give we gain.”





Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.