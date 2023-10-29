The big question looming over Dana-Farber shift: What’s the best way to treat cancer?

Secondarily, what would the new partnership mean for health care costs? Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber both have some of the highest health care costs in the state, and the effects of the proposed change on costs are unclear.

The most important question is what the new affiliation will mean for patient care. Will a freestanding cancer center, rather than one integrated into a hospital, improve or harm the treatment provided to cancer patients?

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the country’s crown jewels of cancer care, providing effective treatment and groundbreaking research. That’s why its decision to end its quarter-century affiliation with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to build a freestanding cancer center in partnership with Beth Israel Lahey Health deserves careful scrutiny from state regulators.

The shift would not occur until 2028, but the review process began last week. Dana-Farber on Tuesday submitted a Determination of Need application to the Department of Public Health, which will analyze whether the proposal is in the interests of public health. The department will also have to grant the proposed new facility a hospital license and approve architectural plans for the $1.675 billion, 688,100-square-foot inpatient hospital building. Separately, Massachusetts’ Health Policy Commission will review the proposed partnership and most likely conduct a cost and market impact review.

State regulators should carefully probe the proposal’s details and make those findings publicly available as Massachusetts’ health care behemoths determine how — and if — the deal should proceed.

Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber split because they disagreed about what the future of cancer care should look like. Mass General Brigham officials tout the existing model of cancer care provided within a general hospital and argue that the future of cancer care, as patients live longer and new treatments are developed, requires access to top subspecialists. In that model, Dana-Farber employs medical oncologists while Brigham and Women’s Hospital provides the related specialty care — imaging, surgery, diagnostics, psychiatry, and the huge range of specialists involved in caring for a patient with cancer, who may also be dealing with other diseases and treatment side effects. Patients have access to an emergency department and intensive care unit.

Mass General Brigham CEO Anne Klibanski told the Globe editorial board that the two institutions have created a network of “seamless, integrated cancer care” that provides holistic treatment by combining Dana-Farber’s cancer expertise with the high-level medical care offered at Brigham and Women’s, all in the same building. (Brigham and Women’s Hospital officials say they will continue providing cancer care after Dana-Farber leaves.)

Dana-Farber and Beth Israel Lahey Health officials say their vision is a dedicated cancer hospital, where the nurses, radiologists, cardiologists, and other specialists — in addition to the oncologists — are all focused specifically on cancer care. “All we do is cancer. When you do cancer, you see things others might miss,” Dana-Farber CEO Laurie Glimcher told the editorial board. Even as many forms of traditional cancer treatment like chemotherapy have shifted to outpatient settings, Glimcher said a standalone inpatient hospital will be needed as more complex cancer treatments that require inpatient stays are developed, like stem cell transplants and CAR T-cell therapy. The department’s application to DPH argues that there is a need for additional inpatient bed capacity since hospital bottlenecks today mean cancer patients often get stuck waiting in the Brigham emergency department for a bed to open up. The new building would be adjacent to and physically connected by a bridge to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in the Longwood Medical Area. There would be no change to Dana-Farber’s current outpatient care and regional sites.

Glimcher compared the proposed center to some of the country’s other top cancer hospitals — the standalone Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and the University of Texas-affiliated MD Anderson Cancer Center.

That said, Dana-Farber will be relying on Beth Israel Lahey Health to provide many specialty services, similar to the way it relies on Brigham and Women’s today. Both institutions today offer high-quality health care. One area for regulators to scrutinize will be what the concrete differences in the relationship and the care would be, other than the building of a new physical space.

While health care should focus primarily on patient care, it is also a business. Health care costs have long been sky-high in Boston, with Mass General Brigham charging some of the highest prices. This becomes a problem when it causes consumer copays and insurance premiums to skyrocket.

Dana-Farber insists the merger will lower costs. Kevin Tabb, CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health, said, “The cost of care for cancer patients will be lower than what it is currently in the arrangement between the Brigham and Dana-Farber.”

Today Brigham and Women’s Hospital has prices that are higher than Beth Israel Lahey Health, though part of the reason for that difference is a temporary price cap Beth Israel Lahey Health agreed to in a settlement with the attorney general’s office as part of the approval of the merger between Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health System, which will expire in 2026. How Dana-Farber’s commercial insurance prices compare to prices at Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health is hard to analyze because the publicly available data does not fully account for the different patient populations at a cancer center compared to a general hospital.

What is clear is that beds under Dana-Farber’s license get higher Medicare rates because of the “PPS exemption.” In the early 1980s, in response to rising health care costs, Congress decided hospitals would be paid through a prospective payment system. That means a hospital is paid a certain sum of money for each patient with appendicitis, for example, regardless of how long that person is hospitalized. The goal was to incentivize hospitals to provide efficient care. Certain specialty hospitals were exempt, including 11 cancer hospitals that were written into the law, one of which is Dana-Farber. The logic was that there was insufficient data at the time to know how to accurately compensate a small number of hospitals serving medically complex patients.

The Government Accountability Office in 2015 estimated that Medicare was paying these cancer hospitals on average 42 percent more for inpatient care and 37 percent more for outpatient care than it would pay a teaching hospital for the same services to a similar group of patients, though reimbursement rates varied for each hospital. A 2019 study in JAMA Internal Medicine suggested that PPS-exempt hospitals have better outcomes than general hospitals but similar outcomes to other cancer-focused centers that have a designation from the National Cancer Institute but are not paid the higher rate.

Today Dana-Farber has the PPS exemption for 30 beds under its license, but most of its patients are in beds licensed by Brigham and Women’s Hospital. If Dana-Farber opens a freestanding cancer center, Glimcher said it would seek to make all 300 hospital beds eligible for the higher Medicare reimbursement rate.

While the PPS exemption is a federal issue, state regulators can and should examine all issues related to pricing and provide an independent analysis on whether the switch would increase or lower costs.

All the institutions involved are major employers and nationally renowned care providers; most states should be so lucky to have to contend with the regulatory questions raised by the move. Still, with a large amount of money and prestige at play, expect a serious fight between the state’s biggest health care system, Mass General Brigham, and its quickly expanding rival, Beth Israel Lahey Health, as the Dana-Farber deal is scrutinized over whether the move will help or harm both patients and costs. State regulators must play an independent role to ensure that the winners in the end are the patients who need high-quality cancer care.

