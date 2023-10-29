Investor eyed Boston. Then he considered his workers’ housing costs.

Re “Beyond the gilded gate” (Spotlight Team, Page A1, Oct. 22): Born in Dorchester, I grew up in Milton and attended Pierce Middle School, where I was class president, and Milton Academy, where I edited the newspaper. I even had a paper route for a rival paper.

I moved away in 2007 to go to college, became wealthy beyond my wildest imagination thanks to smart tech investing, and now split my time among California, Texas, and Northern Virginia.

My aging parents still live in Milton even after many of my friends’ parents cashed in and moved away. I beg my parents to sell their sprawling home and move to something more affordable, more manageable, but where would they go? They’ve lived in Milton for 30 years.