Investor eyed Boston. Then he considered his workers’ housing costs.

Re “Beyond the gilded gate” (Spotlight Team, Page A1, Oct. 22): Born in Dorchester, I grew up in Milton and attended Pierce Middle School, where I was class president, and Milton Academy, where I edited the newspaper. I even had a paper route for a rival paper.
I moved away in 2007 to go to college, became wealthy beyond my wildest imagination thanks to smart tech investing, and now split my time among California, Texas, and Northern Virginia.
My aging parents still live in Milton even after many of my friends’ parents cashed in and moved away. I beg my parents to sell their sprawling home and move to something more affordable, more manageable, but where would they go? They’ve lived in Milton for 30 years.
I could afford Milton just fine. In fact, were I to return to Milton, I’d undoubtedly be among the 1 percent, if not .01 percent, of the town’s residents. And, candidly, it’s not that good a deal even if you are rich. You don’t get the kind of amenities you do elsewhere for the price.
Wistful for my youth, I looked recently at investing in Boston and building a genetics lab. But what of my employees, whose salary would be consumed by one of the priciest real estate markets in the nation? I couldn’t do that to them or their families.
Thanks, but I’ll keep investing in the rest of America, where the topic of conversation is building the future, not boomers talking about high real estate prices before they move to Florida or the morgue.
Build as many houses in this area as you can as quickly as you can. There’s no God-given right to price out the next generation.
Charles Johnson
Reston, Va.