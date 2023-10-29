City and town centers could be for teens what the mall used to be

Thomas Lee expresses nostalgia for the days spent with his teenage friends at the mall and regrets that “malls have lost their place at the center of youth culture” (“Requiem for a mall: a loss for teen culture,” Page A1, Oct. 22). I can relate to the former, having visited, as a teen, one of the many bustling, bright, and colorful malls of New Jersey. But are malls — essentially temples to consumerism and its social and environmental consequences — ideal places for kids to come of age, encouraging the belief that life is only about shopping?

Malls, though designed to serve the suburbs, were the death knell to many downtowns in the 1950s and ’60s. Lee bemoans that today, in place of real human contact, the internet provides an ersatz meeting place of choice for teens, but he suggests no alternative. Here’s one: Our revitalized city and town centers offer a richer, broader environment, where stores are intermixed with parks, dynamic urban spaces, all styles of architecture, galleries, museums, religious establishments, etc. Even without actively engaging with all of these attractions, just knowing that they exist offers a young person a more realistic panorama of life than any shopping mall can provide.