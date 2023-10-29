Bill Belichick refused to bite after the loss, but he has big decisions to chew on with Tuesday’s trade deadline looming

They were in for some salty Belichick translations, with the coach caught multiple times on camera barking vociferously at officials he was certain missed or made bad calls. The coach wasn’t wrong, particularly on the no-call on the double helmet hit that injured DeVante Parker and the questionable pass interference on J.C. Jackson that set up Dolphins for a 1-yard touchdown.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Bill Belichick was back to his dour postgame self on Sunday, understandable given his team’s 31-17 loss to the Dolphins. In yet another decent-but-not-nearly-good-enough effort to hang with the elite of the AFC East, after losing a crucial contest that dropped his team’s record to 2-6, Belichick once again did his best ventriloquist impression, his lips barely moving as he mumbled out his disappointments.

Advertisement

Those were just a few of the instances that left Belichick using words that rhyme with “bull spit” or phrases that sound a lot like “what the fudge,” angry windows into how much the veteran coach knew was at stake. Instead of riding a wave of momentum from last weekend’s home upset over Buffalo into a second straight divisional win, a mini winning streak that would have convinced the coaching staff they were making real steps toward turning around their awful start, the Pats limped home into a looming Tuesday trade deadline that all but demands they start fixing next season’s roster now.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Of course that, too, falls on Belichick, whose ability to balance his GM and head coach hats will face its toughest test this week, forcing him to decide whether to trade away assets that could still help the team win games now, or hang onto them and surrender the opportunity to stockpile draft capital.

As the coach who is still chasing the all-time wins record held by the Dolphins’ Don Shula, a record he very much wants to break, Belichick is instead stuck for another week 17 victories away from the mark of 347. With that in mind, does he move on from players who might help contending teams, especially ones who have expiring contracts like Kendrick Bourne (if he’s healthy), like Kyle Dugger (who had a team-high eight tackles with a sack and a pass defensed), like tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki (knowing Pharaoh Brown is also contributing)? Or does he hang onto them, confident he can keep this locker room together and focused on winning, relying on a personal résumé that qualifies him as the greatest coach of all time?

Advertisement

“It’s going to be challenging,” veteran captain Matthew Slater said after the game. “For someone like myself and a lot of guys on this team we’re in uncharted waters. I think this is an opportunity for us to display what kind of character we have, what kind of resolve we have, what kind of commitment to the game of football we have. If you’re going to play this game you’ve got to be committed to it regardless of what your record is. We’re going to find out a lot of things about ourselves.

“Coach has seen everything in this league, been in almost every situation. He’s had to lead in various situations. I’m sure he’ll set the tone for what we need to do moving forward. But ultimately it comes down to us and how we play. Coach can do everything until he’s blue in the face but if we don’t go out and execute it doesn’t matter.”

Advertisement

When you don’t execute, changes happen. When you don’t execute, teams that used to be buyers at the trade deadline, that are accustomed to gearing up for a deep playoff run, become sellers. The Patriots are undergoing that painful metamorphosis. The wise words of Slater say he will counsel his teammates to focus on what they can control rather than think about any looming changes, and both he and fellow captain David Andrews avoided the discussion by insisting it is “above [their] pay grade” (Slater).

Andrews, who immediately followed Belichick to the postgame microphone, said, “Look, that question, you just had Bill here, you can ask him all those questions.”

We tried. Belichick, who made a short opening statement, took 20 questions from assembled media. His combined answers totaled 314 words, as per the Dolphins’ transcript. For purposes of comparison, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who did not make an opening statement, took seven questions. His answers totaled 1,458 words.

So no, Belichick wasn’t interested in talking about multiple injuries, despite losing his two top receivers, saying “I’m not going to speculate on that,” or deadpanning, “it happened a few minutes ago,” about Bourne going down on the first play of the fourth quarter. Any rationale behind JuJu Smith-Schuster not playing until the fourth quarter was explained away as “we played multiple people. So whichever guy plays less, you ask why that guy didn’t play more. We can’t play everybody.”

Advertisement

There was no explanation for kneeling on the final possession of the first half, when the Pats trailed by 10, had 26 seconds still on the clock and three timeouts. “I thought that was the best thing for us to do at that point,” he said, and when pressed why, added only, “the situation of the game, yeah.”

And he sure wasn’t about to take shots at the bad calls and non-calls, with five attempts eliciting five variations of, “talk to the officials” because, as the coach insisted, “it doesn’t make a difference what I think.”

For that, you needed to read his lips on the sideline, which told us plenty about what he thought of Sunday’s game. Now, he has to figure out what to do on Tuesday.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.