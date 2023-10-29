At Diamondbacks’ World Series kids table, 23-year-old catcher Gabriel Moreno’s plate is full

Then you look around the clubhouse after Saturday night’s 9-1 victory against the Rangers in Game 2 and there are 23-year-old outfielders Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas in one corner.

Before this season, the Diamondbacks hadn’t been to the Series since upsetting the Yankees in 2001. Surely this season is another anomaly.

PHOENIX — It would be easy to dismiss the 84-win Diamondbacks as undeserving interlopers in the World Series, a mediocre team that caught a gust of wind at the right time.

They had reached base four times and scored three runs as the Diamondbacks evened the Series at 1-1 with Game 3 at Chase Field on Monday night.

Geraldo Perdomo, their shortstop, is 23. One of the postseason starters, righthander Brandon Pfaadt, turned 25 earlier this month.

Sitting at a locker taking in the scene is 21-year-old Jordan Lawlar, the No. 6 pick of the 2021 draft. The infielder isn’t on the roster but was invited along for the ride to get a feeling for what it’s like when it’s his turn.

You couldn’t quite see Gabriel Moreno, the 23-year-old catcher from Venezuela who was surrounded by reporters and taking questions in Spanish. Without him, none of this might be happening.

The Diamondbacks intended this to be a development season for Moreno after he was acquired from Toronto in December. He would be the backup to Carson Kelly and move into the job in 2024. Then Kelly was hit by a pitch near the end of spring training and fractured his right arm.

Moreno had the job, whether he was ready or not.

“He was thrust into starting as a [23]-year-old on Opening Day. That wasn’t our plan,” general manager Mike Hazen said.

Moreno started 94 games and came off the bench to catch in 10 others. He hit .284 with a .747 OPS, 27 extra-base hits, and 50 RBIs. He has since put up an .816 OPS over 14 playoff games with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Kelly? He returned June 12 and was released Aug. 15. Arizona had its catcher.

Moreno never even considered the idea that he’d be playing in the World Series this season.

“I honestly didn’t think it was possible,” he said via a translator. “I thought that when I arrived, I’d be able to develop as a catcher more. I’m very grateful for the trust they’ve given me since I was traded here.”

Moreno hit .313 with an .894 OPS after the All-Star break. He also led all catchers with 20 defensive runs saved over the course of the season.

Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria made his major league debut when he was 22 and was the American League Rookie of the Year for Tampa Bay.

He’s blown away by Moreno.

“It’s always incredibly surprising to me that young players I see now have an ability to be prepared for big moments. When I first came up, it felt like to me that there were so few guys in their early 20s who came up and were as big-league ready as we see now,” Longoria said. The difficulty to do that on the biggest stage is just something that we take for granted for young players but it’s just so impressive to me.

“We’re realizing that players’ primes are earlier and earlier. It’s no surprise you’d want a guy on your team as talented as a Corbin Carroll or Alek Thomas or Gabby Moreno because of their ability to impact your franchise for such a long time.

“He’s not only hitting; he’s a run-stopper behind the plate and his framing has been as good as anybody that I’ve seen.”

Moreno credits the offensive side of it to experience. The more big-league pitching he faced, the better he was at pitch selection.

“Tremendous adjustments I’ve made with the coaches,” he said. “I just feel more comfortable at the plate.”

Handling the pitchers comes down to remaining in control emotionally.

“That’s what I try to do, have the mentality that this is a game, after all,” Moreno said. “You’ve got to go out and win and to do that you have to stay calm.”

The Diamondbacks sent one of their best players, outfielder Daulton Varsho, to the Blue Jays to land Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Their system lacked catching prospects — something many teams struggle with — and a deal was necessary.

“We needed to bring him on. I think it’s going to end up working out very well for both sides. It’s what both teams needed,” Hazen said. “He’s an impressive kid.

“You can talk to as many people as you can before a trade, But, good or bad, you don’t really know what they’re going to do when they’re thrust into that everyday role. He’s been awesome for us.”

