EMass football: St. John’s Prep finishes regular season at No. 1, while Andover cracks top 10 in Globe Top 20 football poll

St. John’s Prep completed an undefeated regular season and extended its win streak to a state-best 15 games to retain its top ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 football poll. King Philip, Hanover, Peabody, and Dartmouth also scored key wins to finish 8-0 heading into the state tournament. Andover moves into the top 10 after rolling past Billerica, which falls to the No. 13 spot. Methuen stays put at No. 10 after struggling defensively in close wins the past two weeks. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.