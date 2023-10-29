scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS FOOTBALL: TOP 20

EMass football: St. John’s Prep finishes regular season at No. 1, while Andover cracks top 10 in Globe Top 20 football poll

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated October 29, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Coach Brian St. Pierre and St. John's Prep finish the regular season undefeated and owning the top spot in the Globe Top 20.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

St. John’s Prep completed an undefeated regular season and extended its win streak to a state-best 15 games to retain its top ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 football poll. King Philip, Hanover, Peabody, and Dartmouth also scored key wins to finish 8-0 heading into the state tournament. Andover moves into the top 10 after rolling past Billerica, which falls to the No. 13 spot. Methuen stays put at No. 10 after struggling defensively in close wins the past two weeks. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 football poll

The Globe poll as of Oct. 29, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep8-0-01
2.Catholic Memorial5-2-02
3.Xaverian6-2-03
4.King Philip8-0-04
5.Milford7-1-05
6.Everett7-1-06
7.Hanover8-0-08
8.Andover7-1-011
9.Duxbury6-1-09
10.Methuen6-2-010
11.Peabody8-0-012
12.Foxborough7-1-013
13.Billerica7-1-07
14.Marshfield6-2-014
15.Needham7-1-015
16.Walpole5-3-016
17.Bishop Feehan6-1-017
18.Lincoln-Sudbury7-1-018
19.Dartmouth8-0-019
20.Shawsheen7-0-020
