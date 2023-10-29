EMass football: With five touchdown passes against Greater Lawrence, Cathedral’s Treyvon Fields headlines Players of the Week

Jason DeJesus, Andover — The senior receiver opened the floodgates in a 34-15 win over Billerica by taking a slant 80 yards for a touchdown, then adding a 10-yard TD while posting five catches for 107 yards in a big first-half performance.

Drew Alsup, Central Catholic — With their backs against the wall, the Raiders rallied for 36-35 win at Chelmsford to qualify for the postseason. Alsup (5 catches, 105 yards, 3 TDs) opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown catch and provided the go-ahead 15-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter.

Mason McSweeney, St. John’s Prep — The senior captain led another stalwart defensive effort with two sacks and three tackles for loss in a 34-6 Catholic Conference win at BC High.

Advertisement

Jack Showstead, Natick — The sophomore outside linebacker recorded 11 tackles, including two for loss, and had a key pass breakup in a 17-16 Bay State Conference win at Milton.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

KJ Spann, Lawrence — After compiling 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, the senior defensive end came flying in and blocked a field goal attempt at the end of regulation to seal a 15-14 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Haverhill.

Division 2

With a touchdown and a game-saving tackle, Eli Batista had a big game for Peabody. Laurie Swope

Eli Batista, Peabody — The senior opened the scoring with a 17-yard rushing touchdown before closing out the game with a game-clinching tackle on a 2-point attempt with no time left, lifting Peabody to a 27-26 Northeastern Conference victory over Salem.

Jake Jackson, Mike McNaught and Zach Wolinski, North Andover — Jackson, a junior, intercepted three passes; McNaught, a senior, rushed for a touchdown and had a 30-yard pick-6; and Wolinski, a senior, rumbled for 130 rushing yards and three TDs in a 43-20 Merrimack Valley win over Tewksbury.

Aiden Kundel, Barnstable — The senior signal-caller rushed for a 56-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a 43-7 nonleague win over Old Rochester.

Advertisement

King Philip High quarterback Tommy McLeish accounted for four touchdowns in a win over North Attleborough. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Tommy McLeish and Daniel Silveria, King Philip — McLeish, a senior quarterback, rushed for a touchdown before tossing three TDs to his classmate, Silveria, in a 42-14 Hockomock League Kelley-Rex win over North Attleborough.

Division 3

Nick Araujo, Milford — The triple threat impacted all three phases of the game for the Scarlet Hawks, rushing for 168 yards and a pair of short touchdown runs while kicking three extra points, a 39-yard field goal, and recording a sack while seldom leaving the field at middle linebacker in a 24-0 blanking of Franklin.

Abbas Attoui, Revere — The senior scampered for 153 yards on the ground and touchdown runs of 5, 3, and 18 yards in a 27-0 shutout of Malden.

Justin LaChance and Gio Lynch-Ruberio, Plymouth South — All the sophomore and senior duo needed were 16 carries combined to total 294 yards and five rushing touchdowns for the Panthers in a 35-34 win over Pembroke.

Division 4

Luiz Barbosa, Medford — In a 16-9 triumph over Lynn English, the senior safety/fullback totaled 10 solo tackles, forced a fumble, recovered his own onside kick, and added 53 rushing yards and a score.

Connor Brophy, Melrose — The senior quarterback scampered for four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder, and nailed five extra points in a 41-28 triumph over Wilmington.

Nick Crowe, Canton — The Bulldogs pulled away from Sharon, 33-7, as the sophomore contributed six carries for 129 yards and a score, plus four tackles.

Duxbury’s Zach Falls caught a trio of touchdown passes in a win over Hingham. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Zach Falls, Duxbury — Falls, a senior receiver, racked up six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns — including a 72-yard score to help put the game away — as the Dragons earned a 28-12 road victory over Hingham.

Advertisement

Brendan Peno, Nauset — The sophomore quarterback finished 11 for 15 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, plus two rushing scores, in a 40-0 win over Falmouth.

Division 5

John Gucciardi, Gloucester — Accounting for 344 total yards and five touchdowns, the senior went 13-for-15 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns, adding 13 carries for 132 yards in a 42-21 Northeastern Conference triumph over Beverly.

Brody Joly, Apponequet — Providing all the offense for the Lakers, the junior rumbled for touchdowns of 7, 1, 12, and 64 yards to deliver South Coast rival Fairhaven their first loss, 26-21.

Sean Miles, Newburyport — With a QB keeper to take the lead and another sneak for crucial insurance, the senior came up clutch for the Clippers in a 49-41 Cape Ann League victory over North Reading.

Guilherme Oliveira, Martha’s Vineyard — The sophomore compiled 107 rushing yards, 64 receiving yards, an 18-yard touchdown pass, and an interception that set up the winning field goal in a 24-21 comeback over Nantucket in the Island Cup.

AJ Pinet, Dedham — The junior took 24 carries for 315 yards and six touchdowns, providing more than enough offense in a 43-14 Tri-Valley League win over Millis.

Division 6

Will Bostrom, Norwell — The junior had 30 carries for 152 yards and sealed a 21-6 victory over East Bridgewater with a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers (7-1) clinch a share of the South Shore League Sullivan Division.

Advertisement

Owen McElroy, Sandwich — The junior rushed for 78 yards and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 1-yard run with 38 seconds remaining, to propel the Blue Knights (4-4) to a 22-19 win in Rockland.

Maxwell Parent, St. Mary’s — The freshman had an all-around performance with 169 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 14 tackles to lead the Spartans in a 40-28 win over Archbishop Williams.

Chris Soto, Cardinal Spellman — In the first half, the sophomore had 114 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as the Cardinals (6-2) rolled to a 49-0 win over Arlington Catholic.

Division 7

Chris Gaboriault, Joseph Case — The senior was dominant on both ends of the field, recording 104 yards and a touchdown on offense and 12 tackles and two pass breakups on defense in a 13-0 win over Seekonk.

Ty Holmes, West Bridgewater — An amazing regular-season campaign for the sophomore concluded with 192 yards, four rushing touchdowns, and a 14-yard TD catch for the Wildcats in their 42-21 victory over Diman.

Stephen Martin, Manchester Essex — The senior running back/linebacker dominated with 223 yards and two touchdowns while registering eight tackles for the Hornets in their narrow 41-40 defeat of KIPP Academy.

Christian McGarry, Amesbury — The senior recorded 76 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries to help power the Red Hawks in their 36-7 triumph over Triton.

Advertisement

Montavius Zollarcoffer, O’Bryant — An 80-yard rushing touchdown and a 75-yard receiving touchdown from the senior helped the Tigers beat Minuteman 21-8.

Division 8

Stu Burnham, Old Colony — The senior had 16 carries for 101 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run to lead the Cougars in a 12-0 win over South Shore Voc-Tech.

Preston Callender-Jones, Brighton — In a 44-14 City League win over Latin Academy, the senior had four rushing touchdowns, 195 yards, and three 2-point conversions.

Treyvon Fields, Cathedral — The senior quarterback had five touchdown passes — connecting with senior Andrew Hedgepeth on four scores — in a 43-22 win over Greater Lawrence.

Tyler Lennox, Carver — The Crusaders captured the program’s first South Shore Tobin League title since 2000 with a 40-16 win over Mashpee in which the senior QB was 14-of-20 passing for 302 yards and four first-half touchdown passes.

Preps

Quinn Carver, Dexter Southfield — Committed to Bates, the senior accounted for 189 total yards, including 154 on the ground, and supplied a pair of scores as the Shields earned a 25-13 nonleague win.

Ty Ciongoli, St. Sebastian’s –– The junior quarterback threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns as the Arrows picked up an important 28-23 ISL7 win against Milton Academy.

St. Sebastian’s quarterback Ty Ciongoli threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to beat Milton Academy. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Jordan Johnson, Lawrence Academy –– The junior running back took 12 carries for 64 yards and provided the game-winning score, a 2-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining, to lift the Spartans to a 28-21 ISL victory over Tabor in a matchup of previously unbeaten teams.

Reis Little, Belmont Hill –– The sophomore quarterback put on a show, accounting for all six touchdowns — throwing for three and rushing for three — in a 42-28 ISL7 win for the Sextants (5-1).

Darnell Pierre, Brooks –– The senior tailback rumbled for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries in a 35-21 ISL9 triumph.

Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed to this story.