EMass football: With five touchdown passes against Greater Lawrence, Cathedral’s Treyvon Fields headlines Players of the Week

Division 1
Drew Alsup, Central Catholic — With their backs against the wall, the Raiders rallied for 36-35 win at Chelmsford to qualify for the postseason. Alsup (5 catches, 105 yards, 3 TDs) opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown catch and provided the go-ahead 15-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter.
Jason DeJesus, Andover — The senior receiver opened the floodgates in a 34-15 win over Billerica by taking a slant 80 yards for a touchdown, then adding a 10-yard TD while posting five catches for 107 yards in a big first-half performance.
Mason McSweeney, St. John’s Prep — The senior captain led another stalwart defensive effort with two sacks and three tackles for loss in a 34-6 Catholic Conference win at BC High.
Advertisement
Jack Showstead, Natick — The sophomore outside linebacker recorded 11 tackles, including two for loss, and had a key pass breakup in a 17-16 Bay State Conference win at Milton.
KJ Spann, Lawrence — After compiling 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, the senior defensive end came flying in and blocked a field goal attempt at the end of regulation to seal a 15-14 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Haverhill.
Division 2
Eli Batista, Peabody — The senior opened the scoring with a 17-yard rushing touchdown before closing out the game with a game-clinching tackle on a 2-point attempt with no time left, lifting Peabody to a 27-26 Northeastern Conference victory over Salem.
Jake Jackson, Mike McNaught and Zach Wolinski, North Andover — Jackson, a junior, intercepted three passes; McNaught, a senior, rushed for a touchdown and had a 30-yard pick-6; and Wolinski, a senior, rumbled for 130 rushing yards and three TDs in a 43-20 Merrimack Valley win over Tewksbury.
Aiden Kundel, Barnstable — The senior signal-caller rushed for a 56-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a 43-7 nonleague win over Old Rochester.
Advertisement
Tommy McLeish and Daniel Silveria, King Philip — McLeish, a senior quarterback, rushed for a touchdown before tossing three TDs to his classmate, Silveria, in a 42-14 Hockomock League Kelley-Rex win over North Attleborough.
Division 3
Nick Araujo, Milford — The triple threat impacted all three phases of the game for the Scarlet Hawks, rushing for 168 yards and a pair of short touchdown runs while kicking three extra points, a 39-yard field goal, and recording a sack while seldom leaving the field at middle linebacker in a 24-0 blanking of Franklin.
Abbas Attoui, Revere — The senior scampered for 153 yards on the ground and touchdown runs of 5, 3, and 18 yards in a 27-0 shutout of Malden.
Justin LaChance and Gio Lynch-Ruberio, Plymouth South — All the sophomore and senior duo needed were 16 carries combined to total 294 yards and five rushing touchdowns for the Panthers in a 35-34 win over Pembroke.
Division 4
Luiz Barbosa, Medford — In a 16-9 triumph over Lynn English, the senior safety/fullback totaled 10 solo tackles, forced a fumble, recovered his own onside kick, and added 53 rushing yards and a score.
Connor Brophy, Melrose — The senior quarterback scampered for four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder, and nailed five extra points in a 41-28 triumph over Wilmington.
Nick Crowe, Canton — The Bulldogs pulled away from Sharon, 33-7, as the sophomore contributed six carries for 129 yards and a score, plus four tackles.
Zach Falls, Duxbury — Falls, a senior receiver, racked up six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns — including a 72-yard score to help put the game away — as the Dragons earned a 28-12 road victory over Hingham.
Advertisement
Brendan Peno, Nauset — The sophomore quarterback finished 11 for 15 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, plus two rushing scores, in a 40-0 win over Falmouth.
Division 5
John Gucciardi, Gloucester — Accounting for 344 total yards and five touchdowns, the senior went 13-for-15 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns, adding 13 carries for 132 yards in a 42-21 Northeastern Conference triumph over Beverly.
Brody Joly, Apponequet — Providing all the offense for the Lakers, the junior rumbled for touchdowns of 7, 1, 12, and 64 yards to deliver South Coast rival Fairhaven their first loss, 26-21.
Sean Miles, Newburyport — With a QB keeper to take the lead and another sneak for crucial insurance, the senior came up clutch for the Clippers in a 49-41 Cape Ann League victory over North Reading.
Guilherme Oliveira, Martha’s Vineyard — The sophomore compiled 107 rushing yards, 64 receiving yards, an 18-yard touchdown pass, and an interception that set up the winning field goal in a 24-21 comeback over Nantucket in the Island Cup.
AJ Pinet, Dedham — The junior took 24 carries for 315 yards and six touchdowns, providing more than enough offense in a 43-14 Tri-Valley League win over Millis.
Division 6
Will Bostrom, Norwell — The junior had 30 carries for 152 yards and sealed a 21-6 victory over East Bridgewater with a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers (7-1) clinch a share of the South Shore League Sullivan Division.
Advertisement
Owen McElroy, Sandwich — The junior rushed for 78 yards and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 1-yard run with 38 seconds remaining, to propel the Blue Knights (4-4) to a 22-19 win in Rockland.
Maxwell Parent, St. Mary’s — The freshman had an all-around performance with 169 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 14 tackles to lead the Spartans in a 40-28 win over Archbishop Williams.
Chris Soto, Cardinal Spellman — In the first half, the sophomore had 114 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as the Cardinals (6-2) rolled to a 49-0 win over Arlington Catholic.
Division 7
Chris Gaboriault, Joseph Case — The senior was dominant on both ends of the field, recording 104 yards and a touchdown on offense and 12 tackles and two pass breakups on defense in a 13-0 win over Seekonk.
Ty Holmes, West Bridgewater — An amazing regular-season campaign for the sophomore concluded with 192 yards, four rushing touchdowns, and a 14-yard TD catch for the Wildcats in their 42-21 victory over Diman.
Stephen Martin, Manchester Essex — The senior running back/linebacker dominated with 223 yards and two touchdowns while registering eight tackles for the Hornets in their narrow 41-40 defeat of KIPP Academy.
Christian McGarry, Amesbury — The senior recorded 76 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries to help power the Red Hawks in their 36-7 triumph over Triton.
Advertisement
Montavius Zollarcoffer, O’Bryant — An 80-yard rushing touchdown and a 75-yard receiving touchdown from the senior helped the Tigers beat Minuteman 21-8.
Division 8
Stu Burnham, Old Colony — The senior had 16 carries for 101 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run to lead the Cougars in a 12-0 win over South Shore Voc-Tech.
Preston Callender-Jones, Brighton — In a 44-14 City League win over Latin Academy, the senior had four rushing touchdowns, 195 yards, and three 2-point conversions.
Treyvon Fields, Cathedral — The senior quarterback had five touchdown passes — connecting with senior Andrew Hedgepeth on four scores — in a 43-22 win over Greater Lawrence.
Tyler Lennox, Carver — The Crusaders captured the program’s first South Shore Tobin League title since 2000 with a 40-16 win over Mashpee in which the senior QB was 14-of-20 passing for 302 yards and four first-half touchdown passes.
Preps
Quinn Carver, Dexter Southfield — Committed to Bates, the senior accounted for 189 total yards, including 154 on the ground, and supplied a pair of scores as the Shields earned a 25-13 nonleague win.
Ty Ciongoli, St. Sebastian’s –– The junior quarterback threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns as the Arrows picked up an important 28-23 ISL7 win against Milton Academy.
Jordan Johnson, Lawrence Academy –– The junior running back took 12 carries for 64 yards and provided the game-winning score, a 2-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining, to lift the Spartans to a 28-21 ISL victory over Tabor in a matchup of previously unbeaten teams.
Reis Little, Belmont Hill –– The sophomore quarterback put on a show, accounting for all six touchdowns — throwing for three and rushing for three — in a 42-28 ISL7 win for the Sextants (5-1).
Darnell Pierre, Brooks –– The senior tailback rumbled for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries in a 35-21 ISL9 triumph.
Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed to this story.