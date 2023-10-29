Here are the high school football playoff seeds and first-round matchups

Catholic Memorial (5-2), the two-time defending Division 2 state champ, will look to return to the Super Bowl via the No. 2 seed, with King Philip (8-0) securing the top seed.

Defending state champion St. John’s Prep (8-0) leads the 16-team bracket in Division 1, followed by Catholic Conference rival Xaverian (6-2). But at 7-1, Everett is on the outside looking in. The Greater Boston League champion was 18th in the power rankings (6.0162), the team’s low strength of schedule number (-2.3338) leaving the Crimson Tide behind St. John’s Shrewsbury (8.6546, No. 15), Leominster (7.1340, No. 16), and Braintree (7.0321, No. 17).

The 128-team field is set for all eight divisions in the MIAA football playoffs.

Milford (7-1) and Billerica (7-1) are the top two seeds in D3, and defending D4 champion Duxbury is the top seed again in that bracket.

Hanover (8-0) and Foxborough (7-1) are the top seeds in D5, while South Shore League rivals Norwell (7-1) and Abington (6-2) lead the field in D6. Uxbridge (8-0) is the top seed in D7, followed by Cohasset (4-3), and West Boylston (8-0) is ahead of Carver (8-0) atop the field in D8.

Round of 16 games will be played Friday and Saturday, Round of 8 games will be Nov 10-11, and the state semifinals will be Nov 17-18.

The Super Bowls are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29 thru Friday, Dec. 1, at Gillette Stadium.

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. St. John’s Prep (8-0); 2. Xaverian (6-2); 3. Needham (7-1); 4. Andover (7-1); 5. Lincoln-Sudbury (7-1); 6. Methuen (6-2); 7. Springfield Central (7-1); 8. BC High (5-3); 9. Taunton (5-3); 10. Central Catholic (3-5); 11. Natick (5-3); 12. Weymouth (6-2); 13. Franklin (5-3); 14. Westford (5-3); 15. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (3-5); 16. Leominster (4-4).

TBA — First round

Central Catholic at Springfield Central, TBA; Franklin at Andover, TBA; Leominster at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Natick at Methuen, TBA; St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Xaverian, TBA; Taunton at BC High, TBA; Westford at Needham, TBA; Weymouth at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. King Philip (8-0); 2. Catholic Memorial (5-2); 3. Marshfield (6-2); 4. Peabody (8-0); 5. Barnstable (7-1); 6. Bishop Feehan (6-1); 7. Wellesley (4-4); 8. North Andover (5-2); 9. Winchester (7-1); 10. Belmont (5-3); 11. Concord-Carlisle (4-4); 12. North Quincy (3-5); 13. Arlington (3-5); 14. Plymouth North (3-5); 15. Cambridge (5-3); 16. Diman (3-5).

TBA — First round

Arlington at Peabody, TBA; Belmont at Wellesley, TBA; Cambridge at Catholic Memorial, TBA; Concord-Carlisle at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Diman at King Philip, TBA; North Quincy at Barnstable, TBA; Plymouth North at Marshfield, TBA; Winchester at North Andover, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Milford (7-1); 2. Billerica (7-1); 3. Milton (5-3); 4. Walpole (5-3); 5. Mansfield (5-3); 6. Dartmouth (8-0); 7. Woburn (6-2); 8. West Springfield (7-0); 9. North Attleborough (3-5); 10. Westfield (7-1); 11. Doherty (7-1); 12. Westborough (7-1); 13. Hingham (3-5); 14. Minnechaug (5-2); 15. Plymouth South (5-3); 16. Stoughton (3-5).

TBA — First round

Doherty at Dartmouth, TBA; Hingham at Walpole, TBA; Minnechaug at Milton, TBA; North Attleborough at West Springfield, TBA; Plymouth South at Billerica, TBA; Stoughton at Milford, TBA; Westborough at Mansfield, TBA; Westfield at Woburn, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Duxbury (6-1); 2. Holliston (5-3); 3. Middleborough (6-2); 4. Tewksbury (5-3); 5. Norwood (6-2); 6. Grafton (6-2); 7. Scituate (5-3); 8. Somerset Berkley (6-2); 9. Westwood (6-2); 10. Wayland (6-2); 11. Worcester South (6-2); 12. Burlington (5-3); 13. Canton (5-3); 14. Marblehead (3-4); 15. Ashland (4-4); 16. Bedford (5-3).

TBA — First round

Ashland at Holliston, TBA; Bedford at Duxbury, TBA; Burlington at Norwood, TBA; Canton at Tewksbury, TBA; Marblehead at Middleborough, TBA; Wayland at Scituate, TBA; Westwood at Somerset Berkley, TBA; Worcester South at Grafton, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Hanover (8-0); 2. Foxborough (7-1); 3. Shawsheen (7-0); 4. Dedham (6-2); 5. Danvers (5-3); 6. Old Rochester (4-4); 7. Newburyport (7-1); 8. Norton (6-1); 9. Bishop Stang (3-5); 10. Auburn (5-3); 11. North Middlesex (6-2); 12. Blackstone Valley (4-3); 13. Apponequet (3-5); 14. Belchertown (7-1); 15. Wilmington (4-4); 16. Gloucester (5-3).

TBA — First round

Apponequet at Dedham, TBA; Auburn at Newburyport, TBA; Belchertown at Shawsheen, TBA; Bishop Stang at Norton, TBA; Blackstone Valley at Danvers, TBA; Gloucester at Hanover, TBA; North Middlesex at Old Rochester, TBA; Wilmington at Foxborough, TBA.

DIVISION 6

Seeds: 1. Norwell (7-1); 2. Abington (6-2); 3. Salem (6-2); 4. Hudson (6-2); 5. Lynnfield (7-1); 6. Cardinal Spellman (6-2); 7. Maynard/AMSA (7-1); 8. Fairhaven (7-1); 9. Winthrop (5-3); 10. Bellingham (5-3); 11. St. Mary’s (6-2); 12. Swampscott (5-3); 13. Sandwich (4-4); 14. Dennis-Yarmouth (6-2); 15. Stoneham (4-4); 16. Bay Path (6-2).

TBA — First round

Bay Path at Norwell, TBA; Bellingham at Maynard/AMSA, TBA; Dennis-Yarmouth at Salem, TBA; St. Mary’s at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; Sandwich at Hudson, TBA; Stoneham at Abington, TBA; Swampscott at Lynnfield, TBA; Winthrop at Fairhaven, TBA.

DIVISION 7

Seeds: 1. Uxbridge (8-0); 2. Cohasset (4-3); 3. West Bridgewater (6-2); 4. Rockland (5-3); 5. Clinton (4-4); 6. Amesbury (6-1); 7. Mashpee (5-3); 8. Tyngsborough (6-2); 9. Gardner (8-0); 10. Blue Hills (5-3); 11. Wahconah (5-3); 12. South Shore Voc-Tech (5-3); 13. Millbury (5-3); 14. South Hadley (7-1); 15. Manchester Essex (5-3); 16. Oxford (5-3).

TBA — First round

Blue Hills at Mashpee, TBA; Gardner at Tyngsborough, TBA; Manchester Essex at Cohasset, TBA; Millbury at Rockland, TBA; Oxford at Uxbridge, TBA; South Hadley at West Bridgewater, TBA; South Shore Voc-Tech at Clinton, TBA; Wahconah at Amesbury, TBA.

DIVISION 8

Seeds: 1. West Boylston (8-0); 2. Carver (8-0); 3. Hoosac Valley (8-0); 4. Cathedral (5-2); 5. Ware (8-0); 6. Old Colony (7-1); 7. KIPP Academy (6-2); 8. Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale (7-1); 9. Nashoba Valley Tech (5-3); 10. Sutton (6-2); 11. Narragansett (5-3); 12. Randolph (3-4); 13. Bourne (6-2); 14. Athol (5-3); 15. Franklin County Tech (6-2); 16. Brighton (4-3).

TBA — First round

Athol at Hoosac Valley, TBA; Bourne at Cathedral, TBA; Brighton at West Boylston, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Carver, TBA; Narragansett at Old Colony, TBA; Nashoba Valley Tech at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, TBA; Randolph at Ware, TBA; Sutton at KIPP Academy, TBA.



