Imperfect Jalen Hurts, Eagles gut out another victory over Commanders to reach 7-1

LANDOVER, Md. — Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns while gutting through a knee injury, A.J. Brown had 130 yards receiving, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, 38-31, Sunday to improve to 7-1.

Hurts was noticeably limping and reluctant to run because of his gimpy left knee, but that didn’t stop him from completing 29 of 38 passes for 319 yards and the TD passes to Brown (twice), DeVonta Smith, and Julio Jones. Before kneeling twice to end the game, his 7 yards rushing on two attempts were Hurts’ fewest since Dec. 26, 2021.

One of those rushes was a “Tush Push” attempt when Hurts fumbled at the Washington 1-yard line, one of two Philadelphia turnovers inside the 5. Kenneth Gainwell lost a fumble at the 4 in the first half.