It took nine playoff holes, but Celine Boutier outlasted Atthaya Thitikul in LPGA Maybank Championship

At the ninth playoff hole on the par-3 15th, the Thai player narrowly missed her birdie putt, opening the door for Boutier, who showed no nerves in landing her 6-foot putt to clinch her fourth title of the season, including wins at the Women’s Scottish Open and the Evian Championship for her first major title.

In a marathon playoff at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, both players made near identical shots on several holes and saw potential winning putts lip out as they stayed tied through eight tense holes, which included sitting out a 90-minute storm delay at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course.

In fading light and with another thunderstorm approaching, Celine Boutier made a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to defeat Atthaya Thitikul and win the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour on Sunday.

Both Boutier and Thitikul finished on 21-under-par 267 after 72 regulation holes. The nine-hole playoff tied the record for the second-longest playoff in LPGA Tour history.

Boutier shot an 8-under 64 with eight birdies, which would have been nine had her birdie putt on the 18th not lipped out. Had that gone in the Frenchwoman would have held a two-shot clubhouse lead over Thitikul, but the Thai player made birdie on the final hole for a 68 to force what became a lengthy playoff in hot, humid conditions in Malaysia.

“I didn’t expect it to be that long, to be honest,” Boutier said of the playoff. “I felt like we were both very close to winning a few times, and I just felt like we just had to make a birdie essentially. I knew she wasn’t going to make a mistake, so I had to go for it and give myself the best chances for birdies.”

American Rose Zhang, who had a one-stroke lead going into the final round, shot a 71 to finish at 19 under, two shots behind the leaders in a tie for third with Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (70).

Chien Peiyun (68) of Taiwan was fifth at 18-under 270. American Nelly Korda and Canadian Brooke Henderson both shot 66 to finish 17 under in a tie for sixth.

It was Zhang’s fifth top-10 finish on the LPGA Tour in just her 12th event as a professional in her rookie season.

Boutier is the first player to win at least four times in a single season since Korda (four wins) and Jin Young Ko (five) in 2021.

Thitikul and Boutier were on the second playoff hole when the horn blew at 2:48 p.m. because of lightning in the area. Play resumed at 4:20 p.m.

The longest playoff in LPGA Tour history was 10 holes at the 1972 Corpus Christi Civitan Open. The last nine-hole playoff occurred at the 2012 Kingsmill Championship, where Jiyai Shin of South Korea defeated American Paula Creamer.

European — Sami Välimäki of Finland shot 3-under 69 and beat Jorge Campillo on the first playoff hole to win the Qatar Masters for his second career title on the European tour.

Campillo, who had a one-shot lead going into the final round at Doha, birdied the 18th hole to close with a 70 and force a playoff at 18-under 270. But the Spaniard could only manage a par on the first extra hole at the par-5 18th, and Valimaki won with a birdie.

His other European tour title, the 2020 Oman Open, also came in a playoff.

Campillo was aiming to win the Qatar Masters for the second time after taking the title in 2020.

Scott Jamison and Nacho Elvira tied for third, two shots behind.

Asia-Pacific — Australian Jasper Stubbs won at the second playoff hole to claim the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Melbourne and an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in next year’s British Open at Royal Troon.

Stubbs came from six shots back to finished tied with Chinese pair Sampson Zheng and Ding Wenyi at 1-over 285 at Royal Melbourne and force a playoff.

The 22-year-old Stubbs and Ding both made birdie at the tricky par-4 18th, but Zheng could only make par and was eliminated.

Stubbs and 18-year-old Ding headed back to play the 18th again and while the Australian found the back of the green, Ding hit his approach into a greenside bunker.

Stubbs then put his 13-metre birdie putt to within a whisker of the hole, and when Ding’s par putt lipped out, the Australian tapped in for the win.

“The Masters is something every kid’s ever dreamed of,” Stubbs said. “It’s the one tournament that every golfer wants to play in their life and now that that’s going to be the reality for me, I’m speechless, it’s life-changing.

“I’m really excited for April now and also for the Open.”

Stubbs shot 69 in regulation with four birdies, three in the last nine holes, and two bogeys on the Royal Melbourne composite course that was last used for international competition at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

Zheng — who shot a 65 on Saturday to set an amateur course record and take a four-stroke lead into the final round — had a final round 75, with two birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey at the par-4 2nd to see his lead evaporate.