It’s no secret — Patriots’ loss to Dolphins is the result of a massive gap in talent

But that only gets this team so far. The NFL is ultimately a players’ game, and Sunday’s loss was the result of a massive talent gap between the Patriots and the Dolphins.

▪ The good news for the Patriots is that they are no longer embarrassing themselves as they did in consecutive blowout losses to the Cowboys and Saints. The offense is showing signs of life. Mac Jones is starting to rebuild a little confidence. The defense is holding tough and making plays.

Jones simply isn’t good enough to keep pace with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ jailbreak offense, leading the Patriots to just 218 total yards. The Patriots’ offensive weapons aren’t good enough to break open plays against a shaky Dolphins defense that entered the game ranked 27th in points allowed (26.7 per game). The Patriots’ defense isn’t stout enough to slow down the Dolphins for 60 minutes, or to minimize Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who combined for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches.

The loss was an absolute killer, dropping the Patriots to 2-6 and further shrinking their microscopic playoff hopes. It was a disappointing result following last week’s uplifting win over the Bills.

But it wasn’t a surprise. It was the result of years of roster neglect — poor drafts, bad free agent decisions, and outdated philosophies.

It’s not an accident the Dolphins are 6-1 in their last seven games against the Patriots, with New England’s only win coming last year against Miami’s backup quarterbacks. The Patriots simply aren’t built to handle the Dolphins’ speed or to keep up in a shootout.

The old football cliché came true — the Patriots didn’t lose Sunday because of X’s and O’s, but because of Jimmy’s and Joe’s.

▪ Jones showed some guts in leading an 81-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to make the game close. But otherwise his limitations were on full display — lack of a big arm and inability to see the field.

The Patriots had to be close to perfect to keep pace with the Dolphins, and Jones was anything but, throwing for just 161 yards (108 through three quarters) with two touchdowns and a pick. Jones wasted two golden opportunities. In the second quarter, the Patriots authored a great drive to the Dolphins’ 23, but Jones threw a terrible interception to Jalen Ramsey, throwing it right to the veteran cornerback.

And to open the third quarter, after a fumble recovery put the Patriots inside the red zone, Jones missed DeVante Parker streaking wide open across the middle on third and 5 and instead took a sack, forcing the Patriots to settle for a field goal.

▪ Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ offense was too explosive to stop for four quarters. The Patriots did an admirable job holding the Dolphins to 5.3 yards per play (season average: 7.7), and held their No. 1-ranked run game (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) to 78 yards on 3 yards per carry.

But the Dolphins didn’t blink when they got into third-and-long situations. Facing third and 14 twice in the first half, the Dolphins picked up a chunk of yards and then converted the fourth down. Facing third and 13 in the second half, the Dolphins picked up 20 yards on a screen play.

And even though the Patriots limited the big plays, they had to be perfect for 60 minutes, and couldn’t live up to that tough standard. J.C. Jackson and rookie safety Marte Mapu each took one bad step, and it cost them a 42-yard touchdown as Hill blew right past them. Then, with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, the Patriots had a coverage bust and left Waddle wide open for a 31-yard touchdown.

▪ The Dolphins clearly weren’t afraid of Jackson, picking on him early and often. Jackson allowed the first two touchdowns, that 42-yarder to Hill and a 1-yarder to Cedrick Wilson. Jackson was busted for pass interference in the end zone. And in the third quarter, after Waddle dropped a deep ball against Jackson, Tagovailoa went right back to that matchup and hit Waddle for 23 yards.

To be fair to Jackson, he still doesn’t look like his old self after suffering a torn meniscus last year. But opposing quarterbacks are going to keep picking on him.

▪ The Dolphins were rewarded for their aggressiveness, going 3 for 3 on fourth down. The Dolphins went for it on fourth and 1 from their 45, and Tagovailoa hit Waddle for 17 yards. They went for it on fourth and 4 from the Patriots’ 42, and Tagovailoa picked it up with an easy 8-yard scramble. And they went for it on fourth and 1 from the Patriots’ 8 and picked it up with a 2-yard screen pass to Hill.

I hope Bill Belichick was paying attention, because he likely would have punted in those situations. Going for it leads to more points and builds confidence in the offense.

▪ The Patriots’ defense has lost Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez for the season but is starting to develop new playmakers. Kyle Dugger already established himself last year as a bona fide playmaker, but was having a quiet season until Sunday, when he had his first interception (which led to a touchdown) and first sack of the year. Christian Barmore had his second sack in consecutive weeks, and Jabrill Peppers is becoming the best playmaker of them all, making a big tackle for loss that knocked the Dolphins out of field goal range early in the game.

▪ Hey, look who it is — JuJu Smith-Schuster, who finally caught his first touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter. Smith-Schuster returned after missing the past two games with a concussion, but still was buried on the depth chart and barely played Sunday until injuries to Kendrick Bourne and Parker. Maybe the touchdown can help get Smith-Schuster on track, as he has just 89 receiving yards all season. He might want to get his checkbook handy after that penalty late in the game for unsportsmanlike conduct, too.

▪ Belichick was red hot at the officials in the second and third quarters after a couple of questionable calls went against the Patriots. The first was the defensive pass interference on Jackson in the end zone, which came against Hill on third and 6. CBS announcer Adam Archuleta didn’t like the call and thought the officials should have eaten the penalty flag, but there did appear to be some sort of jersey grab by Jackson. The second call Belichick didn’t like was the lack of a penalty for a hit on a defenseless player when Parker was possibly concussed in the third quarter. The officials also could have called helmet-to-helmet on the play, but called nothing.

But the officials were 100 percent correct to pick up the flag for illegal man downfield in the third quarter, when Salvon Ahmed gained 20 yards on third and 13. Though it looked like a lineman went downfield early, his back foot was clearly within 1 yard of the line of scrimmage when Tagovailoa threw the pass.

▪ The Patriots lost Bourne (knee), Parker (head), and Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring) during the game. The Patriots are dropping like flies as this season spirals downward.

