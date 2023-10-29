Jets deliver kick to their roommates, topple Giants with pair of late field goals

Coach Robert Saleh didn’t give his offense a chance to make a mistake. Zuerlein came out and put his kick just inside the left upright for the Jets’ third straight win.

The Jets (4-3) moved 46 yards in six plays, with the game-winning kick set up by a pass interference penalty against Adoree Jackson that gave them a first down at the 15.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of regulation and added a 33-yarder with 6:09 left in overtime as the Jets staged an unlikely comeback in a defensive struggle to stun the Giants, 13-10, Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The loss was disappointing for the Giants (2-6), who gave up the tying field goal by allowing the Jets to move 58 yards in four plays without a timeout in the final 24 seconds.

Zach Wilson hit Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard on consecutive 29-yard passes, allowing the Jets to spike the ball and stop the clock with 1 second to play.

Wilson was 17 for 36 for 240 yards. Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 100 yards.

Kayvon Thibodeaux had three sacks for the Giants.

Practice squad quarterback Tommy DeVito, who took over for an injured Tyrod Taylor (ribs) in the second quarter, had given the Giants a 10-7 lead with a 6-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half.

Taylor, who was making his third straight start with Daniel Jones (neck) out, had hurt his ribs going to the ground on a scramble next to the Jets bench.

Saquon Barkley finished with 128 yards on 36 carries, but the Giants finished with minus-9 net yards passing, the fewest in a game since the Browns had minus-9 against the Jaguars on Dec. 3, 2000.

Both teams were playing excellent defense coming into the game and they dominated the first half. The teams combined for 201 yards in total offense, eight first downs, and 0-for-18 on third-down conversions.

There was only one big play, a 1-yard pass that Breece Hall turned into a 50-yard catch and run for a touchdown late in the first quarter. The running back sidestepped Bobby Okereke, ran around fellow lineback Micah McFadden, and then weaved his way the final 45 yards through the Giants defenders.

Panthers 15, Texans 13 — Bryce Young outdueled C.J. Stroud in a battle of the NFL’s top two draft picks, and Eddy Pineiro made a 23-yard field goal as time expired to deliver host Carolina (1-6) its first win of the season. Young, the No. 1 overall pick, overcame six sacks and three drops by his wide receivers to throw for 235 yards and a touchdown in his first game with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as play-caller. Young led a winning 15-play, 86-yard drive, helping the Panthers snap a 56-game losing streak in games they trailed at any point in the fourth quarter, the longest in NFL since at least 1991. Stroud, the second overall pick, was 16 of 24 for 140 yards and ran for a touchdown for Houston (3-4).

Cowboys 43, Rams 20 — Dak Prescott threw two of his four touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, DaRon Bland recorded his NFL-leading third interception return for a score, and Dallas (5-2) routed Los Angeles (3-5) for its 11th consecutive home victory — the franchise’s longest run since 1991-92 at Texas Stadium. Sam Williams blocked a punt for a safety before KaVontae Turpin returned the ensuing punt 63 yards to set up Lamb’s first TD grab, helping the Cowboys to a 33-3 lead late in the first half. Matthew Stafford led scoring drives on either side of halftime to help the Rams trim the deficit to 16, but the former Dallas high school standout was replaced by Brett Rypien late in the third quarter after injuring a thumb on a failed 2-point conversion pass.

Titans 28, Falcons 23 — Rookie Will Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL debut, DeAndre Hopkins finished with 128 yards and three TDs on four catches, and Tennessee (3-4) capped an alumni weekend wearing Houston Oilers’ throwback uniforms with its most points since 2021. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had two of Tennessee’s six sacks, including a strip-sack of Desmond Ridder that the Titans turned into a touchdown. Ridder was evaluated for a concussion and cleared, but after he threw for only 71 yards in the first half, Atlanta (4-4) switched to Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter. Heinicke threw for 175 yards, driving Atlanta to points on four of his first five possessions, but turned it over on downs after the Falcons got the ball back with 2:19 left and no timeouts.

Vikings 24, Packers 10 — Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes before leaving with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and Minnesota (4-4) won at slumping Green Bay (2-5), which committed 11 penalties in its fourth straight loss. The Vikings have won three in a row, but may have lost Cousins, who went 23 of 31 for 274 yards before he walked gingerly to the sideline after getting sacked on consecutive plays. T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison had touchdown receptions less than two minutes apart early in the third quarter; Cam Akers put Minnesota ahead for good in the opening period with the first Vikings touchdown run of the season. The Packers didn’t get a first down until their fifth series, and had all three of their fourth-quarter drives stall in Minnesota territory and end with turnovers on downs.

Saints 38, Colts 27 — Derek Carr threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored two TDs apiece, and New Orleans (4-4) moved into a share of the NFC South lead with a win in Indianapolis (3-5). Rashid Shaheed caught three passes from Carr for a career-best 153 yards and one TD, and for the second time this year, he helped seal the win with a long third-down catch in the final minutes. Facing Indy’s young, battered secondary, Carr threw first-half TD passes of 18 yards to Kamara and 58 yards to Shaheed. The Colts fell to 1-4 at home despite 95 yards rushing from Jonathan Taylor; Zack Moss added 66 yards and a touchdown. Gardner Minshew went 23 of 41 for 213 yards, with two TDs and one interception, but couldn’t drive for a potential tying score.