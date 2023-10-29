Losing response by Patriots to a big win a week earlier brings questions back to the surface

Now all the uncomfortable questions that waned for a week will return in full force.

But a week later the Patriots reverted to their old ways at Hard Rock Stadium, unable to move the football consistently and keep pace with the Dolphins. The offense gained just 218 yards Sunday, its second-lowest total on the season, in a 31-17 loss that dropped the Patriots to 2-6.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When the Patriots upset Buffalo, the thought was the win could serve as a spark for the bottom-dwelling team. The hard-fought victory, over a talented divisional opponent, could serve as a turning point for the season.

Will the Patriots become sellers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline? Is Mac Jones still the starting quarterback for the remainder of this season and/or beyond? How much longer will Bill Belichick serve as the coach?

In an alternate universe, the Patriots managed to string together back-to-back divisional wins to improve to 3-5 with the softest part of their schedule ahead. Maybe they take care of business against Washington, Indianapolis, the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Pittsburgh to head into a December matchup against Kansas City with an 8-5 record.

Instead,they continue to sit alone in last place of the AFC East with few reasons to be confident about the remainder of the year. That much should have been clear after the first six games of the season. But the win over Buffalo created a glimmer of hope, one that the Patriots proceeded to extinguish with their offensive performance Sunday.

“We felt good about the week and felt we had a good week of preparation,” tight end Hunter Henry said. “We just weren’t able to execute on a lot of things.”

Against Miami, only two of New England’s drives featured more than five plays: one gained 52 yards on nine plays, ending in an interception, and another gained 86 yards on 13 plays, ending in a touchdown. Outside of those two possessions, the Patriots generated only 78 yards on 29 plays spanning eight drives. They recorded just 13 first downs, their second-lowest total on the season, and converted just one of nine third downs.

Asked if that measly level of output can win many games, Belichick spoke about the team as a whole.

“Well, it’s a combination of things,” he said. “You need to play better offense and better defense.”

Jones once again threw an ill-advised interception, his eighth of the year. With two minutes to go in the second quarter, and the Patriots trailing 7-14, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey baited Jones into a poor decision and easily picked off his pass at Miami’s 11. The turnover thwarted New England’s otherwise promising and potentially game-tying drive.

“I just made a bad throw really late,” Jones said. “You can’t do that as a quarterback. Just throw it out of bounds or take the checkdown and move on.”

Asked why he thinks the offense couldn’t sustain its momentum from the previous week, Jones didn’t identify any specifics.

“Every week is different and the game plan changes,” he said. “We just need a little more production from me, from everybody, and that’s where it starts. It starts with the quarterback. I can be cleaner on my reads and all that stuff.”

Those words sound all too familiar at this point in the season. The same problems — bad quarterback play and penalties, to name two — continue to hurt the team.

The score could have been even more lopsided, had New England’s defense not registered two takeaways. Safety Kyle Dugger intercepted Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter, giving the offense the ball at Miami’s 30. Then, in the third quarter, linebacker Anfernee Jennings recovered a fumble at Miami’s 19-yard line. The Patriots scored 10 of their 17 points off the turnovers.

So, where do the 2-6 Patriots go from here?

In the short term, they have multiple injuries to monitor. Starting wide receivers Kendrick Bourne (knee) and DeVante Parker (head) both were ruled out immediately after sustaining injuries in the second half. Bourne is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, while Parker will likely enter concussion protocol. The defense also lost linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in the first half to a hamstring injury.

In the long term? This team is nearing a crossroads, if it isn’t there already. It turns out the win over Buffalo was a game where the Patriots played spoiler, not one where they turned their season around.

Asked if the loss affects his approach for the remainder of the season, Belichick predictably wouldn’t tip his hand.

“We’ll worry about next week and get ready for next week,” he said.

But it sure seems as though the Patriots are in need of significant changes. Whether the start to those changes come by Tuesday’s trade deadline remains to be seen.

In the meantime, players will continue saying what they have since their first loss in Week 1, that they’re displeased with their results, that they’ll get back to work, and that they’ll eventually turn their season around.

They’re running out of time to do so.

“It’s not the record we want, “Jones said. “It’s hard, right? You don’t want to be here.

“You don’t want to be in this position. But, at the end of the day, we’re playing football. We got to go out there and figure it out.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.