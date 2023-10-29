Live updates: Which version of the Patriots will show up in Miami on Sunday?

The way this season is going, it’s anyone’s guess.

Is it the one that kept things close against the Dolphins and had a chance at the end of their matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 2? Is it the one that was destroyed by the Cowboys and Saints in back-to-back games? Or is it the one that defeated a Super Bowl contender in the Bills last week?

Which version of the Patriots shows up today in Miami?

The Patriots have their first rematch of the season on Sunday against the Dolphins, who lead the AFC East at 5-2. New England is in last place at 2-5.

The Globe will provide updates, commentary, and analysis before, during, and after Sunday’s showdown in South Florida.

Dolphins may have Jalen Ramsey back — 10:00 a.m.

The Dolphins on Saturday activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve. Ramsey appears to be ready to make his 2023 debut, just three months after surgery on his left knee.

“Obviously, [he’s a] very talented player,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday. when he was asked about the possibility of Ramsey playing.

– Price

Patriots injury report — 9:45 a.m.

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday were downgraded to out for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Dolphins in Miami.

Uche, who has been dogged by foot and ankle issues, missed last week’s win over the Bills with a foot injury. The 25-year-old has two sacks this season. Uche, who is in the last year of his rookie deal, remains the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

In Uche’s absence, it’s likely that Anfernee Jennings and Deatrich Wise will be asked to do more when it comes to generating a pass rush.

Read more on the Patriots’ injury situation from Chris Price here.

