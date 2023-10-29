Patriots’ JuJu Smith-Schuster on play that touched off benches-clearing melee against Dolphins: ‘Clean hit’

The veteran receiver, making his first appearance since sustaining a concussion against the Saints earlier this month, didn’t see the field until early in the fourth quarter, and that was because of injuries to Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker.

Smith-Schuster ended up with one catch — a fourth-quarter touchdown — for 3 yards. But later in the quarter, he made waves when he delivered a big hit on Miami’s Brandon Jones, who picked off a pass from Mac Jones but Smith-Schuster jarred the ball loose. The hit set off a bench-clearing melee that featured plenty of pushing and shoving.

“I just saw the defensive player go for the interception, and just tried to make a play, he said. “Just while he was coming down with the ball, I hit him in the chest, and tried to get the ball out. Clean hit. Clean hit.”

Smith-Schuster, who was whistled for a personal foul, said that given the nature of the collision, he understood why the Dolphins got so heated.

“Of course they’re upset,” he said. “I can see why. But it was a clean hit.”

“To me, it was … it wasn’t head to head,” said defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who was in the thick of the scrum. “He made him not get the pick, so he was doing his job. He didn’t stand over him. He walked right [over to the] sideline. Guys got mad, came off the sideline, so we got mad.”

“Any time you have a divisional game, it’s like that,” safety Jabrill Peppers said. “The stakes are higher. It means more. It counts for two. It’s just football. Ain’t nothing too serious. It’s football.”

Smith-Schuster gave credit to the rest of the receivers who were able to make plays in his absence.

“I know my boys that are out there on the field, they’re going to make their plays,” he said. “The guys that they put out there, the coaches they have lined up, they’re going to make plays. When my opportunity comes, you just have to make the best of it.”

