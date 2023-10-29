Patriots lose wide receivers Kendrick Bourne (knee) and DeVante Parker (head) in loss to Dolphins

The team ruled out Parker with a head injury. He exited with one catch for 14 yards.

While trying to make a catch midway through the third quarter, Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott leveled Parker. Elliott appeared to hit Parker’s helmet both on initial contact and on their way to the ground, but officials did not throw a flag. Parker remained on the ground before slowly walking off the field with athletic trainers.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Patriots lost two starting wide receivers, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, to injury Sunday afternoon against Miami.

Later, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Bourne attempted to fight for a first down after making a 6-yard catch along the sideline but was brought down by Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple. Bourne grabbed the back of his right knee and stayed down on the field. He eventually made his way off with assistance from staffers.

The team immediately ruled out Bourne with a knee injury. He left with three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Asked after the game for an update on Bourne’s status, coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t say.

“It happened a few minutes ago,” he said.

Losing Bourne for an extended period of time would be a loss for the Patriots. Entering Sunday’s game, he led the team in targets (51), catches (34), receiving yards (370), and touchdowns (3). A serious injury also would eliminate trade possibilities for Bourne, who is in the last year of his contract and had garnered interest across the league.

If the Patriots are without Bourne and Parker for at least one game, their wide receiver room, already devoid of top-end talent, would be forced to turn to their younger players. Rookie Demario Douglas and newly signed Jalen Reagor would likely see larger roles. Rookie Kayshon Boutte and 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton likely will get playing time; both were healthy scratches Sunday. The same goes for veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t log a snap until Bourne’s injury.

“It is what it is,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’ve been in situations like this before. When the opportunity comes, just make the most of it.”

The Patriots have no wide receivers on their practice squad.

In the first half, the Patriots also ruled out linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley with a hamstring injury.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.