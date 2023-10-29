There’s joy in Lakeville thanks to Brody Joly’s two-way effort to get Apponequet football into the playoffs

The Lakers (3-5) were one of several teams that entered the final week of the regular season in position for a postseason berth based on their MIAA power ranking, but needing that elusive third win to qualify.

Visiting Fairhaven trailed, 26-21, midway through the fourth quarter, but on fourth down had a clear line to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. Joly, a junior linebacker, sprinted across the formation and ripped the ball out just before the goal line, resulting in a turnover that proved to be the difference in Apponquet’s third win of the season.

Joly carried his squad with 36 touches for 273 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, raising his season totals to 1,054 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Making the Division 5 tournament secures at least three more games for the Lakers, giving Joly a chance to break Desi Correia’s single-season school record of 22 touchdowns, set in 1983.

Fairhaven came into the South Coast Conference crossover bout as one of nine undefeated teams left in Eastern Mass. and jumped out to a 21-6 lead with Justin Marques tallying two rushing scores. Joly scored shortly before the half and rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter after defensive end Kenny Wisniewski blew up a triple option play, resulting in a fumble.

“We’ve got a young team and we emphasize the importance of doing your job when it comes to defensive responsibilities,” said Apponequet coach Zane Fyfe. “Things go wrong. When you’re facing ‘option football,’ there’s going to be mistakes, but don’t let that get you down. I’m proud of their resilience.”

After Joly’s key strip, Apponequet bled almost six minutes of clock behind junior tackle Lucas Tremblayand their stout offensive line. Fairhaven regained possession late, but Evan Dupras came up with an interception to seal it.

Now Apponequet heads into the D5 bracket as the No. 13 seed with a Round of 16 matchup on tap against No. 4 Dedham on Friday (6 p.m.).

“This is going to be a positive step forward and momentum builder going into playoffs,” said Fyfe. “I think the kids really feel confident about what we’re able to do going forward.”

Bishop Stang (3-5) also needed to beat an excellent opponent to qualify in D5.

Hosting Catholic Central League rival Bishop Fenwick, the Spartans also gave up the first score, but used key turnovers to come back for a 24-14 win, securing the No. 9 seed.

Dylan Hunt forced a fumble that was recovered by Keagan Plante, who plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown a couple plays later to put Stang up, 14-7 in the second quarter. Gavin DeMoura tallied two interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick to seal it.

“I’m proud of our kids for following through on their commitment to one another,” said Stang coach Dennis Golden. “We were 1-5 a couple weeks ago. To their credit, they’ve hung tough and hung together.”

Two years after reaching the Super Bowl, Jim Rudloff's Marblehead squad opened the season 4-0, but a 3-1 finish, including a 17-7 win over Danvers in the regular season finale, got them into the postseason. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Two years removed from a Super Bowl title, Marblehead started 0-4. After a 2-1 stretch, the Magicians entered the regular season’s final weekend ranked 17th in Division 4.

Senior captain Jake Scogland led the Magicians defense with help from Scott Campbell, Christian Pacheco, and others, as Marblehead topped Danvers, 17-7, to boost their rating and qualify as the No. 14 seed in D4.

“With all the new kids we had playing at key positions, that schedule was rough,” said Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff. “Never felt like we had a week of practice with our team and that really shows on offense when trying to get a rhythm. Impossible to develop that with the bodies in and out.”

Central Catholic also started 0-4 against elite competition with star quarterback Blake Hebert out indefinitely. While the Raiders were still in the thick of the D1 power ratings due to their strong schedule, they faced a must-win situation at Chelmsford on Friday, and delivered with junior Drew Alsup catching three touchdowns from Jaxon Pereira in a thrilling 36-35 victory.

“We’ve fought our tails off this past month to get in and qualify,” said Central Catholic first-year coach John Sexton.

Central Catholic needed all of Jaxon Pereira's three touchdown passes to beat Chelmsford in a must-win game Friday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Despite winning seven straight after dropping its opener at Xaverian, Everett (7-1) finished 18th in the D1 power rankings. The Crimson Tide beat Lynn Classical, 43-12, for the Greater Boston League title Friday, but both programs were left out of the statewide tournament, with Classical (5-3) finishing 18th in the D3 rankings.

“I’m disappointed,” said Everett coach Justin Flores. “I just keep thinking about my seniors. These kids don’t deserve that and I don’t think there are 16 teams better than us in Division 1. I understand the algorithm. These are the rules we have to play by. If that’s not going to change then we need to change our approach. We’ve got to look at everything. Whatever we have to do to position ourselves better.”

Extra points

⋅ In the ongoing dialogue regarding the MIAA Power Rankings, and the resulting tournament seeding, assistant director Jim Clark unveiled a tweak to the margin of victory (MOV) and strength of schedule (SOS) formula that will make wins and losses more of a factor. “Wins [and losses] need their own category,” said Clark at Tuesday’s tournament management committee meeting.

The proposal: Multiply one-tenth of the MOV average (1.4 for football) by number of wins and losses, creating an additional column to add to the other two factors.

“We think we have a good sweet spot,” said Clark, noting that will likely result in a flip-flop of seeds, but not necessarily eliminating a team. A more comprehensive presentation will come at the Nov. 13 (virtual) meeting.

⋅ Teams that needed a third win to qualify, but came up short included Reading, Quincy, Medfield, and East Bridgewater . . . Defending D8 state champion Hull (3-4) scored a 21-6 win over TechBoston,, but did not earning a top 16 ranking . . . Joseph Case was also on the bubble in D7, and earned a 13-0 win at Seekonk, but missed the playoffs.

⋅ St. John’s Prep rolled past BC High, 34-6, Saturday to extend the state’s longest win streak to 15 games. Prep is joined by six other undefeated teams in EMass: King Philip, Hanover, Peabody, Dartmouth, Shawsheen, and Carver, which clinched the program’s first South Shore Tobin title since 2000 with a 40-16 win at Mashpee.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff also contributed to this story.