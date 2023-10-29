Explosive device blows up at convention center in south India killing at least one and wounding 36

NEW DELHI— An explosive device blew up at a convention center in southern India killing at least one person and wounding 36 others Sunday, authorities said.

Hundreds of Jehovah’s Witness faithful were gathered for a prayer session at the Zamra International Convention Center in the town of Kalamassery in Kerala state when the explosion took place.

The state’s top police officer, Sheik Darvesh Saheb, said an initial investigation has revealed an improvised explosive device was used.