Gwyneth Paltrow recalls ‘magical summer’ in Massachusetts with Matthew Perry

“He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with,” Paltrow wrote on Instagram. “We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer.”

The actress recalled meeting Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival while they spent the summer in Massachusetts doing plays. The stars shared a short-lived romance that summer, right before the debut of Perry’s breakout role in “Friends” the following year.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a touching post on Instagram remembering her friend Matthew Perry, who died in his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

Paltrow remembered how nervous Perry was leading up to the launch of “Friends,” as they dated after he filmed the show’s pilot but before its debut on NBC in 1994.

“He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner,” Paltrow said in the post. “It was.”

In his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry opened up about his amorous relationship with Paltrow during the summer of 1993.

“We were both still unknown enough that it didn’t make it to the tabloids,” Perry wrote. “This was the last summer of my life when I could make out at a party with a beautiful young woman called Gwyneth and no one, save Gwyneth and I, cared.”

Paltrow also noted in her Instagram post that, although the pair “drifted apart” over the years, she was “always happy to see him.”

“I am super sad today, as so many of us are,” said Paltrow. “I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

A number of other stars and friends of Perry took to social media over the weekend to remember the actor, including former “Friends” co-star Maggie Wheeler, who wrote, “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.”

