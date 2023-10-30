This week’s TV: ‘All the Light’ premieres, David Oyelowo is ‘Bass Reeves,’ and the Rock Hall of Fame ceremony goes live

1. Perhaps you’ve heard of this one. “All the Light We Cannot See” is based on Andrew Doerr’s best-selling Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a blind French girl, a radio broadcast, rare jewels, and a German soldier in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. Newcomer — and Rhode Island native — Aria Mia Loberti , who is legally blind, won the lead role after a global search. She stars along with Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and Louis Hofmann. It premieres Thursday on Netflix. Here’s the trailer.

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves in "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," streaming on Paramount+ Sunday. Lauren Smith/Paramount+

2. David Oyelowo comes to Paramount+ in a new 1880s-set Western series called “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” that’s based on a true story. (Trailer here.) He plays Reeves, the first Black US deputy marshal west of the Mississippi River. Dennis Quaid costars as another deputy marshal, and Donald Sutherland plays the town judge. Also in the mix: Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, and Garrett Hedlund. It premieres Sunday.

3. On Wednesday, Hulu is premiering a new Oprah Winfrey-produced series called “Black Cake,” based on the novel by Charmaine Wilkerson. A family drama and murder mystery, it reaches back to the late 1960s when a runaway bride disappears off the coast of Jamaica. Cut to 50 years later, when a dying woman leaves her adult children a flash drive with the story of her journey from the Caribbean to America. (Trailer here.) The cast includes Mia Isaac, Chipo Chung, Glynn Turman, and Adrienne Warren, who won a Tony for her starring role in the Broadway musical “Tina.”

Missy Elliot, shown in 2010, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

4. For the first time, the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” will be aired live, Friday at 8 p.m. on Disney+. This year’s inductees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners. The Musical Excellence Awards will go to Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin; the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performing individuals will go to Don Cornelius. An edited version of the ceremony will also air on ABC, but not until Jan. 1.

“Planet Earth III” Spectacular footage of the natural world, with narration by David Attenborough. BBC America and AMC+, Saturday

“SEAL Team” The fifth season, which ran exclusively on Paramount+, comes to a strike-bound network TV. CBS, Thursday, 10 p.m.

“Fellow Travelers” An epic gay romance that starts in the McCarthy era. Showtime, Paramount+

“Upload” Back to the real world in season three. Amazon

“Lessons in Chemistry” Brie Larson stars in the adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’s novel. Apple TV+

“Frasier” Kelsey Grammer returns as the fussy shrink, this time in Boston. Paramount+

“Sex Education” The coming-of-age series goes out on a high. Netflix

“The Morning Show” Season three of the glossy soap. Apple TV+

“Wilderness” A marriage on the rocks in this revenge thriller. Amazon

“Dreaming Whilst Black” Trying to make it as a filmmaker in London. Showtime

