City of Boston boosts efforts to expand reach of government contracts

Boston is ramping up its efforts to heighten the diversity of government contractors, announcing on Monday a new technical assistance program and compact aimed at driving more lucrative city business to women, people of color, veterans, and LGBTQ people. Mayor Michelle Wu joined a number of other city officials at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury to announce the fresh efforts. Last year, the city handed out more than $1 billion worth of taxpayer-funded contracts, which Wu said are “one of the most important ways that city government can have an impact.” Wu announced the launch of a program called Supplying Capital and Leveraging Education, or SCALE, a $2.4 million initiative to connect businesses owned by members of underrepresented communities with the technical assistance, education, and other support necessary to secure large contracts. The goal is to include 18 companies in the first year of the program, in industries ranging from waste collection to snow removal to dining services. The program will be funded by money from the federal American Rescue Plan. The city’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion also disclosed Monday that in fiscal year 2023, about 14 percent of the $1.08 billion worth of city contracts went to certified minority-owned or women-owned business enterprises, up from less than 1 percent in 2018. The city also joined a number of other groups in signing “A Compact to Build Local Economic Growth” to coordinate on issues related to supplier diversity. Other signatories included representatives from the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, The Asian Business Empowerment Council, Amplify Latinx, and CommonWealth Kitchen. — DANA GERBER

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

LABOR

Advertisement

NYT tech workers stage strike over return-to-office mandate

New York Times technology workers went on a half-day strike Monday afternoon, accusing the media company of trying to unilaterally force them back to the office without negotiating in good faith. The employees, who include software engineers and product managers, voted 404-to-88 last year to unionize with the NewsGuild, extending a wider wave of organizing in US technology and media businesses. The work stoppage began at 1 p.m., with the union holding demonstrations on Zoom and in-person outside the Times’ Manhattan headquarters, which the tech guild also live-streamed on Instagram. More than 150 union members and supporters stood outside the New York Times building Monday afternoon, with members taking turns speaking about their contract demands, protesting mandatory return-to-office policies, and criticizing what they saw as stalling from management. Workers have been in contract talks with Times management for 15 months, and said the company has been dragging its feet in negotiations while trying to curb their ability to work from home. US National Labor Relations Board prosecutors have concluded that the company violated federal law by unilaterally implementing a return-to-office plan and failing to negotiate with the union over it, according to Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the board. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AIRLINES

Southwest could face fine for last year’s holiday debacle

Federal regulators have told Southwest Airlines that the carrier failed to provide enough help to travelers who were stranded during massive cancellations last December, and the airline could be subject to a fine. Southwest said in a regulatory filing Monday that it can’t estimate the cost of a fine and damages from lawsuits stemming from nearly 17,000 canceled flights last December. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta to offer ad-free subscriptions in Europe

Meta said Monday it will introduce an advertisement-free subscription option for Facebook and Instagram for the first time beginning next month for users in Europe, a sign of how government pressure is leading large tech companies to change their core products. The social networking company said it was complying with “evolving European regulations” by introducing the subscription option in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Starting in November, users will be able to choose to continue using Facebook or Instagram for free with ads, or to subscribe to stop seeing ads, Meta said. The cost will range from 9.99 euros a month ($10.58) on the web to 12.99 euros a month ($13.75) on iOS and Android devices, and apply to a user’s linked Facebook and Instagram accounts. Starting March 1, 2024, an additional fee of 6 euros a month for the web version and 8 euros a month for mobile access will apply for additional accounts. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

HEALTH CARE

FDA says consumers should not use certain over-the-counter eyedrops

Federal health officials are advising consumers to stop using more than two dozen over-the-counter eyedrops products because of a potential risk of eye infection that may lead to partial vision loss or blindness. The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert on Friday flagging 26 eye care products including eyedrops and gels from CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target, and Velocity Pharma. — NEW YORK TIMES

LEGAL

Jury returns verdict against Roundup

A US jury ruling against Bayer’s blockbuster weed killer Roundup, the first sizable one in four years, underscores the risk of another wave of expensive legal troubles. The German company was ordered in state court in Philadelphia Friday to pay $25 million in actual damages and $150 million in punitive damages to 83-year-old Ernie Caranci, who claimed that the herbicide had caused his cancer. The verdict is a reminder of the string of trial losses Bayer suffered in 2018 and 2019, which brought on tens of thousands of more suits and forced the German company to set aside as much as $16 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FOOD

FDA warns that pureed fruit pouches could contain high levels of lead

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or serve certain pureed fruit pouches marketed to toddlers and young children because the food might contain dangerous levels of lead. Children who have eaten WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should be tested for possible lead poisoning, the agency said. Four children in North Carolina were found to have high levels of lead in their blood linked to the puree products, health officials said. State health officials analyzed multiple lots of the product and detected “extremely high” concentrations of lead. The FDA confirmed the results and said they could lead to “acute toxicity.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GENETICS

GSK to pay 23andMe millions for access to consumer DNA data

GSK will pay 23andMe $20 million for access to the genetic-testing company’s vast trove of consumer DNA data, extending a five-year collaboration that’s allowed the drug maker to mine genetic data as it researches new medications. Under the new agreement, 23andMe will provide GSK with one year of access to anonymized DNA data from the approximately 80 percent of gene-testing customers who have agreed to share their information for research, 23andMe said in a statement Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS