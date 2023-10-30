As Harvard feels the heat from donors, how much influence should they have on campus?

Susan Ostrander, a professor emerita in sociology at Tufts University who studies philanthropy, said she was surprised by how quickly donors have pulled funding to protest how university leaders responded to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Those who study and track philanthropy would say no. But the horror of the massacre of more than 1,400 people in Israel, the suffering and death of thousands trapped in Gaza, and raw memories of a long and intractable conflict, have raised tensions between donors and university administrators to a boil — and led some philanthropists to cut off contributions.

Harvard president Claudine Gay is learning the hard way that donors are powerful forces exerting pressure on campus policies and affairs. But are their hundreds of millions of dollars worth the price of academic freedom?

“The US, unlike comparable nations, relies far too much on private philanthropy to provide funding for essential public concerns like education, health, welfare, the arts, and so on,” Ostrander said. “Individuals whose only credential is that they have lots of money can, if they wish, exercise far too much power over major institutions in our society.”

Philanthropy accounts for 45 percent of Harvard’s $6.1 billion annual operating revenue, with a significant portion coming from endowment, according to the university’s fiscal 2023 financial report. Harvard’s $50.7 billion endowment is the largest in higher education.

Gay, who took the reins in July, has come under intense criticism from alumni, donors, and even former Harvard president Larry Summers over what they viewed as a slow and ambivalent response to Hamas’s attack and to Palestinian student groups that blamed Israel for inciting the violence.

One major donor, the Wexner Foundation, has already cut ties with Harvard after more than three decades. Meanwhile, alumnus Ken Griffin reportedly called Penny Pritzker, the senior fellow of the governing board known as Harvard Corp., to urge the university to make a stronger statement defending Israel. Griffin, chief executive and founder of the hedge fund Citadel, has donated more than a half-billion dollars to Harvard, including a $300 million donation last year.

A Harvard spokesperson declined comment on individual donors.

Harvard president Claudine Gay pictured on Dec. 15, 2022. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

On Oct. 10, a day after the backlash from the university’s first statement, Gay forcefully condemned Hamas’s attacks in a series of communications, including a video and remarks at a Harvard alumni event. On Friday, speaking at a Shabbat dinner hosted by Harvard Hillel, a Jewish campus group, Gay announced she has assembled a group of advisors — including faculty, alumni, students, and Jewish religious leaders — to combat antisemitism on campus.

“For years, this university has done too little to confront its continuing presence,” she said in prepared remarks posted online. “No longer.”

Harvard is hardly alone in feeling the heat from influential donors. At the University of Pennsylvania, some alumni have called for the resignations of president Liz Magill and board chair Scott Bok. Some major donors were upset over a Palestinian writers conference the university sponsored in September, fearing it would fuel antisemitism. The Hamas attack on Israel exacerbated these feelings, and since then, donors, including philanthropist Ronald Lauder and Apollo Global Management chief executive Marc Rowan, have banded together to halt contributions.

“Microaggressions are condemned with extreme moral outrage, and yet violence, particularly violence against Jews and antisemitism seems to have found a place of tolerance on the campus protected by free speech,” Rowan said in a recent CNBC interview. “President McGill is not an antisemite. President McGill is just not capable of exercising moral leadership here because she feels academic pressure, peer pressure.”

The amount of philanthropy pouring into higher education has nearly doubled over the past decade to $59.5 billion in 2022, according to the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, a nonprofit that tracks educational gifts from foundations and individual donors.

Cara Giacomini, vice president of data, research, and technology at CASE, said university fund-raisers and development directors are trained to set up clear guidelines so donors understand that their gifts “in no way should be executed or perceived as an act of quid pro quo.”

Giacomini said donors are told that they don’t have influence over campus matters, including faculty appointments, admissions, and administrative decisions.

“The act of giving or receiving a gift has no bearing on what an administration should do or could do,” she added. “They’re making those choices separate from the philanthropic activities, and it’s really important that there is that separation.”

Donors acting up is hardly new. The University of North Carolina captured headlines in 2021 when a major benefactor tried to block tenure for Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and alumna NikoleHannah-Jones, who led the New York Times’s “1619 Project” that examined slavery at the center of the founding and development of the United States. She ended up at Howard University.

Prominent Harvard alumni donors, including Boston hedge fund king Seth Klarman and US Senator Mitt Romney, have raised concerns about the safety of Jewish students on campus as tensions rise over the Middle East conflict. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

What makes this time different is the breadth of donor activism. Last week, prominent Harvard alumni donors, including Boston hedge fund king Seth Klarman and US Senator Mitt Romney, raised concerns about the safety of Jewish students on campus as tensions rise over the Middle East conflict.

In their lengthy open letter to the administration, the signatories outlined actions the university should take on how to conduct protests, such as only allowing students to attend and to prohibit them from covering their faces, and on how to improve campus free speech by requiring all students to take a course teaching “productive discourse.”

“A university is supposed to challenge and expand the forming minds of future leaders; not be bullied by them. Leadership demands courage,” according to the letter. “We will not be quiet. We will not have our children and grandchildren ask where we were when morality and humanity died, and Harvard looked away.”

Isaac Kamola, who studies donor influence in higher education as an associate professor of political science at Trinity College in Hartford, said he expected Harvard, with the biggest endowment in higher education, to be insulated from donor pressures. But the recalibration of the Harvard administration’s response to the Middle East war and outcry from empowered alumni show the influence that big money can wield on campus affairs, he said.

“If there’s any institution that’s in a position to basically say, ‘Hey, we don’t want external pressures telling us what to do,’ it should be Harvard, but it’s not,” Kamola said. “The same kind of donor influence in politics is also existing in higher education, and that’s not a coincidence.”

As gifts get bigger, perhaps it’s naive to think alumni won’t have sway at their alma mater. Would Gay on her own have landed in the same place on Harvard’s response to the Israel-Palestinian war?

It’s hard to know, but it’s clear academic freedom is not what it used to be.

Harvard students, faculty, and community members rallied outside the Harvard Divinity School in solidarity with Palestine as they made specific demands of the School’s administrators concerning the escalating war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 25. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.