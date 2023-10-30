Meta rolls out paid ad-free option for European Facebook and Instagram users after privacy ruling

LONDON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram users in Europe are getting the option to pay for ad-free versions of the social media platforms as a way to comply with the continent’s strict data privacy rules, parent company Meta said Monday.

Starting in November, users on desktop browsers can pay about 10 euros ($10.50) a month while iOS or Android users will pay roughly 13 euros. The higher prices reflect commissions charged by the Apple and Google app stores on in-app payments, the company said in a blog post.

The fee will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts until March, when Meta will start charging 6 euros for each additional account. The Wall Street Journal reported on the plan earlier this month.