14-year-old worker critically injured by hayride tractor in Rhode Island

The tractor, which was carrying about 30 people, stopped immediately, and the driver and some visitors helped to lift the trailer off the girl, officials said.

The girl was working as an actor in a haunted hayride tour when she got caught under the back wheels of the passing trailer around 8 p.m., Steven Quattrini, deputy chief of the Smithfield Fire Department, told NBC 10 .

A 14-year-old was critically injured Saturday when she was dragged under a hayride tractor at Seven Cedars Farm in Smithfield, R.I., officials said.

She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

Advertisement

Officials cleared the tour to continue without actors but the farm said it will not be continuing rides this season.

“We are absolutely devastated by this incident and we want to send our thoughts and prayers to the actor and her family involved,” the farm said.

The farm thanked the police and fire departments for quickly responding to the accident.

“We apologize that we had to stop the hayride but we felt like it was the right thing to do and there was no way we could of carried on after that,” the farm said. “We apologize to those on the wagon itself who had to witness this incident and are truly grateful to those who stepped in to help at the scene.”

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.