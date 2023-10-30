Three-alarm fire in Framingham high-rise complex displaces 40

The fire eventually grew to a three-alarm blaze and required mutual aid from multiple departments including Ashland, Marlborough, Natick, Sherborn, Wayland and Weston, according to the Framingham Fire Department.

Firefighters headed to the high-rise complex at 1630 Worcester Road (Route 9) Saturday after receiving reports of a fire in one of the structure’s 204 apartments, according to posts on official social media sites and city assessing records.

A three-alarm fire in a large Framingham apartment complex Saturday night displaced 40 people and led to a pregnant woman being rushed to the hospital, according to Framingham officials.

Framingham firefighters “battled a tough, 3-alarm high rise fire at 1630 Worcester Rd. It was a huge team effort & we are grateful for the support from our public safety & mutual aid partners,” the department posted on social media on Sunday.

Advertisement

City officials wrote that 40 people were displaced Saturday night and that one pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and three were later released, the department said.

Most of the people displaced Saturday night were able to return to their units, the department said. However, residents in the 4th West building were “still impacted.”

The city, American Red Cross, and the property manager were working to assist the displaced, the department said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.