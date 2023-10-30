Local health care workers calling for cease-fire in Gaza hold ‘die-in’ outside Warren and Markey’s office

To begin, the protesters, who are a part of Healthcare Workers for Palestine, a nation-wide protest group, chanted up at the John F. Kennedy Federal Building where Warren and Markey’s offices are, asking for a cease-fire.

Protesters wrapped themselves in white sheets lathered with red paint, imitating blood, and held red roses that symbolize the life and beauty of Palestinians who died or are missing in Gaza, according to Nithin Paul, an organizer of the die-in and physician from Boston.

About 25 local healthcare professionals and medical students gathered for a “die-in” outside of Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey’s office in Boston on Monday, asking for them and President Biden to call for Israel to cease fire in Gaza.

“Israel, Israel shame on you. ... President Biden shame on you. ... Senator Warren shame on you. ... Senator Markey shame on you,” Dr. Lara Jirmanus, a family doctor practicing in Cambridge and member of Healthcare Workers for Palestine, chanted through a bullhorn with fellow protesters repeating her.

The chants were followed by the die-in where the protesters laid on the ground, under a sign that read, “healthcare workers against genocide,” and silently listened to a recording of the names and ages of dead and missing Palestinians in Gaza over a speaker.

Local healthcare workers gathered outside of the John F. Kennedy Federal Building, asking Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

More than 8,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, since Israel launched a series of punishing air strikes in response to a Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants that killed 1,400 in Israel.

Jirmanus said that she is “appalled by the attack on health care” in Gaza and said that women are suffering and babies will die because of the humanitarian crisis.

“People are drinking water contaminated with sewage and babies under six months can die if they drink water with too much salt in it,” Jirmanus said. “Women are dehydrated and can’t breastfeed their babies.”

Lianet Vazques, a student at Harvard Medical School, said that health care professionals in Gaza are using vinegar to sterilize wounds and do not have anesthesia to perform surgeries. Until recently, Israel had completely blocked off water, food, fuel, and supplies from entering Gaza. Some humanitarian aid is now being allowed to enter the territory, but relief workers say it is a fraction of what is needed for a population of 2.3 million people.

Vazques condemned the United States government for sending money to Israel.

“People are being killed with US tax dollars,” Vazques said. “Shame on you.”

Jirmanus said that people who voted for Markey, Warren, and Biden will remember that they did not call for a cease-fire when it comes time for them to be reelected into their positions, and will not vote for them again.

“Our elected officials take it for granted that people are going to vote blue no matter what, but we are not going to forget genocide,” Jirmanus said. “We voted you in and we can vote you out,”

Jirmanus quoted Boston Children’s Hospital’s tagline, and said that it is important for health care workers to stand with Palestine “until every child is well.”

“This is an abomination of human rights. ... As voices of humanity we know that this is wrong,” Jirmanus said. “We are here to say ‘no.’”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.