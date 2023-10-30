Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to block Trump from N.H. ballot

But the court said Castro, despite his having successfully filed to appear on the ballot in New Hampshire, isn’t actually competing with Trump to win the primary and hadn’t established legal standing to bring the lawsuit.

The plaintiff, John Anthony Castro of Texas, had claimed Trump is constitutionally ineligible for the presidency because he aided an insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit on Friday that an extreme-longshot Republican presidential candidate had filed in an effort to block former president Donald J. Trump from the ballot in New Hampshire.

“The evidence shows that Castro has not campaigned in New Hampshire or elsewhere. Castro has not provided any evidence suggesting that he has voters or contributors in New Hampshire or elsewhere, or that he will benefit from voter or contributor defections from Trump to himself,” US District Court Joseph N. Laplante wrote. “To the contrary, he acknowledges that he will not win any delegates in the primary.”

Furthermore, even if Castro could show that Trump’s participation in the primary would put him at a competitive disadvantage, Laplante wrote that Castro’s suit would still likely be raising a political question the courts shouldn’t decide.

Castro brought his lawsuit against Trump and New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan. The New Hampshire Republican State Committee intervened as a defendant to help argue that Castro’s suit should be tossed out.

“We are pleased at the judge’s strong and well-reasoned order,” New Hampshire GOP Chairman Chris Ager said. “The primary ballot is set. Now the voters will decide.”

Richard J. Lehmann, a Concord-based attorney for Trump, did not immediately respond Monday to the Globe’s request for comment.

Castro, who has pressed dozens of similar lawsuits in other states, immediately filed an appeal to the First Circuit Court. He told the Globe he’s continuing to push for expedited briefings and remains optimistic that he will ultimately prevail.

“This is all going as planned,” he said.

Castro isn’t the only plaintiff claiming Trump is disqualified based on the “insurrection” clause in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The untested legal theory has gained traction as the former president faces four indictments, including two pertaining to his actions before, during, and after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, in which a mob of his supporters delayed the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

A weeklong hearing on another lawsuit begins Monday in Colorado, and oral arguments before the Minnesota Supreme Court are slated for Thursday. Those cases were brought by two liberal groups: Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Free Speech For People.





