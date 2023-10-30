Lewiston copes with tragedy after mass shooting

WEDNESDAY: Police officers from multiple agencies patrolled the ambulance terminal at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. As the shooting unfolded, the local emergency dispatch center activated “code triage,” alerting everyone at the medical center that a disaster was unfolding. Doctors and nurses raced to the hospital to attend to the injured and dying. Michael G. Seamans/for The Boston Globe WEDNESDAY: Maria Wilson spoke to reporters about the unknown status of her loved one at the reunification center at the Auburn Middle School in Auburn, which is near Lewiston. He was playing pool at Schemengees Bar & Grille when the second shooting happened. Michael G. Seamans/for the Boston Globe THURSDAY: Law enforcement officials prepared at Lisbon High School at daybreak as the manhunt resumed. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff THURSDAY: Maine Governor Janet Mills spoke at a news conference held at Lewiston City Hall. She said she had spoken with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and a number of federal officials about the shootings. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe THURSDAY: Medical examiners removed a body from Schemengees Bar & Grille. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff THURSDAY: Except for a lone pedestrian, the streets of downtown Lewiston were deserted after a shelter-in-place order was given as police sought the gunman. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff THURSDAY: Law enforcement searched the yard of the father of suspect Robert Card on Meadow Road in Bowdoin. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff FRIDAY: At Lewiston City Hall, members of the media took pictures of maps marking notable locations in the search for Card. Erin Clark/Globe Staff FRIDAY: Authorities walked near a boat launch at the Androscoggin River during their search for the suspect in Lisbon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff FRIDAY: Authorities, hunting for Card, spoke to Joseph Crowley at his residence along the banks of the Androscoggin River in Durham. Michael G. Seamans for the Boston Globe FRIDAY: Sutton Sirois, 4, ate snacks as he watched a movie with his sister Hartleigh Finch, 7, during a shelter-in-place order in Minot. Erin Clark/Globe Staff FRIDAY: A tactical team searched an empty residence on Amalfi Street in Lisbon. Michael G. Seamans for the Boston Globe FRIDAY: A member of Maine’s Warden Service and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched near the Brown Bear II Worumbo Station Hydroelectric Plant on the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls. Michael G. Seamans for the Boston Globe FRIDAY: Authorities searching for Robert Card aimed at a farm in Lisbon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff FRIDAY: Sisters Stephanie Desrosier (left), Emma, and Zoe watched as police swarmed a farm across the street. Stephanie said they all slept on the floor Wednesday night with no lights on as they sheltered in place. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff SUNDAY: Community members arrived at Faith Baptist Church in Auburn for their first Sunday service following the mass shooting.
Erin Clark/Globe Staff SUNDAY: Jan Biron (left) embraced a congregant while attending a worship service at Faith Baptist Church. Biron's partner, Leroy Walker Sr., lost his son, Joe, in the shooting, Erin Clark/Globe Staff SATURDAY: People gathered at Worumbo Park in Lisbon Falls. Michael G. Seamans/for the Bosto SUNDAY: Attendees, gathering at a community vigil, sang "Amazing Grace." Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff SUNDAY: Hundreds of attendees spilled out of the doors of the packed Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Auburn during a vigil. A projector screen was set up for those who could not fit inside. Erin Clark/Globe Staff SUNDAY: With single candles, mourners brought light to the nighttime vigil.
Erin Clark/Globe Staff
