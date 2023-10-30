Lewiston, surrounding Maine communities begin a new week after deadly mass shootings

But questions remain about the deceased gunman, Army Reservist Robert R. Card II, who killed 18 people and injured 13 more in separate attacks at a Lewiston bar and bowling alley.

After a weekend of public mourning, Lewiston and other Central Maine communities today are heading back to work , and in some cases school, as the region starts to recover from last week’s mass shootings.

Law enforcement said the investigation into Card and the attacks will continue. New questions were raised on Saturday about when law enforcement first became aware of threats Card made against the military base where he trained.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry confirmed to the Globe that he issued an “attempt to locate” alert to every law enforcement agency in Maine in September warning about the threats.

Months earlier, in mid-July, Card had been taken by police in New York for a medical evaluation after military officials became concerned he was acting erratically while training with his unit at Camp Smith.

The Army Reserve notified Merry’s department of the threats, and the sheriff issued the alert warning law enforcement agencies to be aware of the 40-year-old man, he told the Globe and other media outlets.

The sheriff’s alert was first reported by the Associated Press. Merry told the wire service that a deputy attempted to conduct a welfare check at Card’s home but could not locate him.

Card remained in the reserves and returned to live in Bowdoin, Maine.

When he launched his attack Wednesday night at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille, Card was experiencing paranoia, believed other people were talking about him, and may have been hearing voices, law enforcement officials have said.

Hundreds spilled outside of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul while attending a vigil for the 18 people who were killed in Lewiston’s mass shootings. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Authorities said Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but it remains unclear the time at which he died.

On Saturday, the Boston FBI, whose jurisdiction includes Maine, asked for the public’s patience as investigators work to “get the victims, their families, and the community the answers they deserve. "

Hundreds attended a multi-faith vigil called “One Lewiston” at a Catholic basilica in the city Sunday night, where clergy of all faiths offered prayers for the deceased, the injured and the community’s recovery.

On Monday, schools in Lewiston will remain closed except for faculty and staff. A town hall-style meeting will be held at Longley School at 6 p.m. Monday to explain the plan to parents, according to the Lewiston Public Schools website.

Other schools in central Maine will reopen with support services for students after they were kept home on Thursday and Friday while Card was still at large.

Lewiston students will return to their classrooms on Tuesday, a day that will have an “intentionally light schedule, reflection time, and just gathering,” according to a transition plan school officials released over the weekend. Students will have early-release on Wednesdays for the next three weeks, allowing faculty time in the afternoon to reflect and access support services.

Material from the Associated Press and previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.