Historic fountain in downtown Nantucket destroyed when truck slams into it, keeps driving

A pickup truck slammed into a historic fountain on Main Street on Nantucket on Sunday, breaking it into pieces, according to the Nantucket Current.
Just after 10:30 p.m., a Chevy Silverado ran head-on into the downtown landmark, which dates to 1885. Video obtained by the Current shows the truck driving down the middle of the cobblestone street, plowing into the fountain without slowing down.
Police found the truck in a parking area behind Holdgate’s Island Laundry on Vesper Lane just after midnight.
In an Instagram post, rhe Nantucket Garden Club marked the loss of the fountain.
“We are heartbroken but Nantucketeers are strong and resilient and will rebuild,” the post said. “Autumn is a time of reflection. Nantucket is a small island that has survived great fires, the depression, world wars but always manages to retain its underlying philosophy of courage and community. Today is a sad day for the island but we will rebuild and restore as we have for centuries.”
