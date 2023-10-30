Historic fountain in downtown Nantucket destroyed when truck slams into it, keeps driving

A pickup truck slammed into a historic fountain on Main Street on Nantucket on Sunday, breaking it into pieces, according to the Nantucket Current.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a Chevy Silverado ran head-on into the downtown landmark, which dates to 1885. Video obtained by the Current shows the truck driving down the middle of the cobblestone street, plowing into the fountain without slowing down.

Police found the truck in a parking area behind Holdgate’s Island Laundry on Vesper Lane just after midnight.