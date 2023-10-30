Providence councilman says he was fired from R.I. governor’s office for pro-Palestinian views

“On Friday, I was fired by Governor McKee for my public position on the atrocities occurring in Gaza,” Sanchez wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Since Oct. 7, I have used my voice as an elected official to condemn all violence against any innocent civilians.”

Miguel Sanchez, whose state job was unrelated to his elected position as a city councilor, posted on social media that McKee fired him on Friday.

PROVIDENCE — A Providence city councilor said Monday he has been fired from his day job working for Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee after posting pro-Palestinian political opinions online.

“As Israel continues to escalate its massacre in Gaza, the need to speak out for innocent Palestinian civilians has never been more urgent — regardless of personal consequences,” Sanchez continued.

In a phone interview with the Globe, Sanchez said chief of staff Tony Afonso was the one to fire him on Friday, after telling him his political posts conflicted with McKee’s views.

“They essentially said because I put out a public position that’s different from the governor’s office,” Sanchez said, noting that he’s posted political views that differ from McKee’s in the past. “I’ve posted stuff that isn’t in line with the governor whether that’s LEOBOR, charter schools.”

In a statement, McKee’s confirmed that Sanchez no longer works there as of Friday, but would not explicitly say he was fired. Sanchez was an associate in the constituent services office making $50,000 a year, according to state records.

“The governor’s position on Israel is clear,” McKee’s press secretary Olivia DaRocha said in an email. “The governor has unequivocally condemned the despicable acts of war and terror perpetrated by Hamas against the people of Israel. The governor also agrees with the President that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in safety and peace.”

“The governor strongly believes that words matter — and words can have the potential to fan the flames of hate and division,” DaRocha continued. The governor’s office review of Sanchez’ political posts was first reported by the Providence Journal last week.

Sanchez, who worked for the state for about two years, added that he was offered a week of severance pay if he resigned and agreed not to talk about what happened, but he was uncomfortable accepting the deal.

Sanchez is a progressive who was endorsed in his 2022 run for City Council by the Providence chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. McKee is also a Democrat.

McKee is among multiple Democratic leaders in Rhode Island who have expressed staunch support for Israel following the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.

Israel has responded with airstrikes in Gaza and has been preparing for a ground invasion, according to the Associated Press.

Sanchez, who was elected in 2022 to represent the Mount Pleasant and Manton neighborhoods in Providence on the City Council, posted online on Oct. 17 that the U.S. is “actively aiding in a genocide,” calling for a ceasefire and deescalation to the conflict in the Middle East.

He also posted that he marched in a pro-Palestine rally in Providence last weekend, where marchers were seen chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, the occupation has got to go” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” according to news reports.

The latter chant is considered to be an antisemitic slogan, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which said the rallying cry is “fundamentally a call for a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, territory that includes the State of Israel, which would mean the dismantling of the Jewish state.”

Asked if he chanted “from the river to the sea” during the protest, Sanchez said he could not recall if he heard that phrase. He did not express a stance on the state of Israel’s future, including whether he supports a policy position such as a two-state solution.

“I don’t think I have the answer for that,” Sanchez said. “The people of Palestine have to make that decision for themselves.”

“They have their right to exist,” he also said, referring to Israel.

Sanchez said his goal was to speak out about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the US support for Israel.

“We need to be holding the folks in these powerful positions accountable for the actions that are happening,” he said. “My priority is to make sure that no more civilian lives continue to get murdered.”

Sanchez’ firing prompted backlash from progressives, including state Senator Sam Bell, a progressive Democrat who lives in Sanchez’s ward.

“I commend my City Councilman @MSanchezPVD for speaking out against attacks on civilians in the war in Gaza,” Bell wrote on X. “It’s deeply disappointing that Governor McKee would fire him.”

Sanchez recently sponsored, along with Council President Rachel Miller, a one-line resolution before the Providence City Council, which stated simply: “Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the city of Providence is united against terrorism and ethnic cleansing.”

Unlike typical resolutions that contain lengthy preambles with context, this resolution did not mention Israel, Gaza, Hamas or Palestine, and did not say which side was committing terrorism or ethnic cleansing. It passed unanimously.

Sanchez said he introduced it in response to another resolution proposed by Councilman John Goncalves in support of Israel, which Sanchez felt was “one-sided.” He said due to deadlines to file his own resolution for the council docket, there was no time to elaborate on the specifics.

Earlier this year, prior to the current conflict, Sanchez introduced another resolution expressing solidarity with Palestinian people and calling for the U.S. reallocate aid to Israel. The resolution was referred to the Ordinances Committee, where it has not been discussed.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.