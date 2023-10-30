Sheriff in Maine alerted other agencies about Robert Card weeks before shootings. Here’s what we know.

After Card made threats against his US Army Reserve base in Saco, Maine, authorities tipped off Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, whose jurisdiction includes Card’s Bowdoin home. Merry said he sent his deputy to conduct a wellness check at Card’s home but the reservist was not found.

In the wake of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting last week, in which at least 18 people were killed, some are now questioning why an alert about suspected shooter Robert R. Card II blasted out weeks earlier to law enforcement statewide seemed ineffective at preventing the tragedy.

Merry told the Globe Saturday that, after getting that tip, he sent an “attempt to locate” alert to every law enforcement agency in the state, leading some to question how Card — whose erratic behavior was known to the military — was not apprehended before the attacks.

But law enforcement officers across the state said it may not be that simple.

Representatives of several Maine police departments said “attempt to locate” alerts, like the one Merry issued, are relatively common, and they rarely trigger a special response by themselves. Some said a more urgent type of alert may have prompted them to give Card’s threats more attention, but could not say for sure.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the State Police Department received Sheriff Merry’s alert, alongside “every other law enforcement agency in Maine.”

Moss said Merry sent a File 6 alert: a type of “blanket alert,” which notified officers to keep an eye out for Card, but not to conduct a particular search for him. She did not have numbers on how many such alerts are received by Maine law enforcement but said “these go out often, 100%,” on a Sunday phone call.

Sergeant Marc Marion of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department also said File 6 alerts are very common. Speaking Sunday evening, he said his office had gotten more than 25 such alerts since Friday.

Moss said agencies sending out File 6 alerts can request they be posted by the Maine Information Analysis Center to give them a bump in reach. But “no bulletins or assistance was requested” for the Card alert, she said.

Scott Stewart, chief of police in Brunswick, a few towns over from Bowdoin, said his department receives File 6 alerts from agencies across the state and handles them on a “case-by-case” basis, rather than having a single protocol.

Stewart said such a alert could range from “a missing juvenile to someone that we’re trying to locate,” adding that alerts like the one sent on Card say “if located, to contact the [Sagadahoc County] Sheriff’s Office.”

Stewart said he remembered getting the September alert. It came through the teletype machine, like all nearly File 6 reports do. He noticed the alert for its proximity, and its reference to the Saco base, which another employee also knew, but he said he did not make any special consideration of the notification since the department receives so many.

“It’s important to note that mental health calls are a large portion of our call volume, so we get a lot of these,” Stewart said. “We take them all serious, but nothing stood out with this more than any other one that we get.”

Stewart said his department would likely have reacted differently to an alert that indicated someone was wanted or if “instead of veiled threats, it was specific to our area.”

Stewart said it is natural to look back for things authorities may have missed — something he has been doing himself — but he said law enforcement agencies acted according to the information they had available. He noted that Maine law enforcement takes a uniquely interagency approach and said departments seemed to share what they knew.

“The first thing we’re all going to do is double back, retrace all of our steps: what did we do, did we miss anything?” Stewart said. “But in my opinion, I don’t see that anybody dropped the ball.”

Kenneth Gray, a former FBI agent and now senior lecturer at the University of New Haven, said the way these types of notifications are handled varies by department. He said reports of threats are triaged by severity, mainly around whether there’s anything the law-enforcement agency actually can do at the time.

“It really depends upon whether there are actionable items,” Gray said.

Lieutenant Robert Doherty of the Poland Police Department declined to comment on the Card alert specifically, but said his department also gets many File 6 reports each week, which are passed “typically to our uniformed patrol officers,” but the protocol varies depending on the details of the alert.

“They may target certain geographic regions. They may highlight individual concerns, that being from an officer safety standpoint,” he said.

The specific language of the September Alert was not immediately clear.

Sheriff Merry, who sent out the September alert, did not respond to multiple requests for comment Sunday.

Samantha J. Gross, Christopher Huffaker and Sean Cotter of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

