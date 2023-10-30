Soldier feared Maine shooter could ‘snap and commit mass shooting,’ documents say

The documents also show Robert Card’s 18-year-old son and ex-wife reported to police in May that they had concerns about his mental health and said he had recently picked up 10-15 guns that had been stored at his brother’s home.

A US Army Reserve official alerted Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department about concerns with Robert Card’s mental health and said another soldier was worried that Card could “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to documents obtained by the Globe through a public records request.

On Wednesday, Card opened fire on a bowling alley and a bar in separate shootings in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people and injuring at least a dozen.

The new information from the documents come after new questions were raised over the weekend about when Maine law enforcement became aware of threats Card, an Army reservist, made against the Saco base where he trained.





This breaking news story will be updated.

