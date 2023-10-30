Taylor Swift Halloween theme draws visitors to Beacon Hill home

The display features gold snakes representing the album “Reputation” and song lyrics written on pumpkins. There are also tombstones for Swift’s former boyfriends, including the time of their relationship and a quote.

A TikTok video showing a Taylor Swift-inspired Halloween display at a Louisburg Square home has received more than 27,000 likes and 220,000 views in less than 20 hours.

For Jake Gyllenhaal, widely believed to have inspired the 2012 album “Red,” his tombstone reads “runner up in life and in love.”

The video, which was posted by a visitor, shows more than a dozen people looking at the house and taking pictures. Its caption reads, “generational wealth really shows itself at Halloween.”

Many commenters admired the creativity and said they wanted to see it firsthand. But some said it was odd to dedicate the display to someone’s exes.

“I’m sorry, but this is such off behavior,” one person wrote. “Imagine someone decorating their home with tombstones with your exes’ names on it ... weird weird weird.”

Viewers were also quick to point out that Swift’s current love interest, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, already has a tombstone, with a question mark as a death date.

