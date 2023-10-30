Today in History: October 30, Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in ‘Rumble in the Jungle’

Birthdays: Movie director Claude Lelouch is 86. Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick is 84. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 84. R&B singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 82. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 80. Actor Henry Winkler is 78. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 77. The Eagles musician Timothy B. Schmit is 76. Actor Leon Rippy is 74. Actor Harry Hamlin is 72. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 70. Actor Kevin Pollak is 66. Actor Michael Beach is 60. Comedian Ben Bailey is 53. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 45. Actor Matthew Morrison is 45. Former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 42. Actor Fiona Dourif is 42. Actor Janel Parrish is 35. Actor Tequan Richmond is 31.

Today is Monday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2023. There are 62 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1938, the radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS.

In 1945, the US government announced the end of shoe rationing, effective at midnight.

In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the “Tsar Bomba,” with a force estimated at about 50 megatons.

In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago’s South Side.

In 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.

In 1975, the New York Daily News ran the headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead” a day after President Gerald R. Ford said he would veto any proposed federal bailout of New York City.

Advertisement

In 1991, a nor’easter, which would build into a rare late-season hurricane, pummeled the Northeast and Canadian maritimes. Called then the No-name Storm or Halloween Storm, it would become known as the Perfect Storm, with waves approaching 100 feet off Nova Scotia, tidal flooding, and winds raking coastal properties. At least 13 people were killed, including the crew of six on the Gloucester-based fishing boat Andrea Gail, and about 100 homes were destroyed or severely damaged in Massachusetts

In 1995, by a razor-thin vote of 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, Federalists prevailed over separatists in a Quebec secession referendum.

In 1997, a jury in Cambridge convicted British au pair Louise Woodward of second-degree murder in the death of 8-month-old Matthew Eappen. (The judge, Hiller B. Zobel, later reduced the verdict to manslaughter and set Woodward free.)

In 2000, comedian, television host, author and composer Steve Allen died in Encino, California, at age 78.

In 2001, Ukraine destroyed its last nuclear missile silo, fulfilling a pledge to give up the vast nuclear arsenal it had inherited after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

In 2004, in one of the biggest crowds in Boston history, about 3.2 millions Red Sox fans lined the team’s duck boat parade route to celebrate its first World Series title in 86 years.

In 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the US Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.

Advertisement

In 2012, the Walt Disney Co. announced that it would buy Lucasfilm Ltd. for $4.05 billion, paving the way for a new “Star Wars” trilogy.

In 2013, the Boston Red Sox romped to their third World Series championship in 10 seasons, thumping the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 at Fenway Park.

In 2018, notorious gangster James ‘’Whitey’' Bulger was found beaten to death at a federal prison in West Virginia; the 89-year-old former Boston crime boss and longtime FBI informant had been transferred there hours earlier.