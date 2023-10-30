Woman seriously injured after being struck and dragged by SUV in Salem

Bystanders helped the woman get out from under the SUV and emergency responders provided life-saving measures, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers assigned to the city’s Haunted Happenings event went to 318 Essex St., where a 35-year-old pedestrian had been hit and dragged under a Toyota RAV4, police said.

Two drivers were charged with their third offense of drunk driving during Halloween festivities in Salem over the weekend, police said.

The woman’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Vasiliy Orlov, 43, of Salem, was charged with a third offense of operating under the influence of liquor, speeding, negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of property damage, a crosswalk violation, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, police said.

Advertisement

Around 12:30 a.m., another driver was arrested after he nearly hit officers who were wearing high-visibility uniforms on Washington Street.

Police pulled over the BMW, which had allegedly been speeding, a short time later on Canal Street, police said.

Vincent Roub, 47, of Salem, was charged with a third offense of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, operating with a suspended license, a subsequent offense, and speeding, police said.

“The Salem Police Department urges individuals to drink responsibly, and never to drive a car under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” police said in a statement.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.