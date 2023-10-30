Prosecutors identify man killed Saturday at Worcester State University

On Saturday around 2:30 a.m., Randy Armando Melendez Jr. and another person were shot in a university parking lot, prompting a lockdown of the campus.

Prosecutors on Monday identified the man killed over the weekend at Worcester State University as a 19-vear-old from Southbridge.

Kevin Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Melendez died, while the other victim underwent surgery at a hospital, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.’s office. Neither attended the university.

Authorities continue to search for Kevin Rodriguez, an 18-year-old who is wanted in connection with the shooting, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez last lived in Lawrence and is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

The public should call 911 if they see Rodriguez, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact State Police detectives at 508-453-7589 or the State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

