The president’s New Hampshire allies officially launch write-in Biden effort

The grassroots committee for Write-In Biden is made up of more than 100 “grassroots leaders and volunteers,” including all of the state-level senators from New Hampshire, gubernatorial candidates, former members of Congress, and a range of other high-profile figures in the state. It is unaffiliated with the state Democratic party, which has to remain neutral during the primary.

Biden’s campaign confirmed last week he would skip New Hampshire’s primary after state Democrats refused to comply with the new Democratic National Committee-approved election year calendar. That calendar moved New Hampshire from the first primary in the nation, behind South Carolina and would have had New Hampshire share a primary date with Nevada.

Well-connected Democrats in New Hampshire launched a much-anticipated write-in effort on behalf of President Biden on Monday, a move they’re hoping will give him an early primary win in the 2024 nominating process despite his not appearing on their ballot.

“Write-In Biden will make clear the importance of voting for Joe Biden in the NH Presidential Primary to defend freedom and democracy, and stand up to Donald Trump and MAGA extremists. The group is focused on grassroots organizing and getting the word out to Democratic and Undeclared primary voters about the importance of writing in Joe Biden in the primary this winter,” said leaders of the write-in effort in their announcement.

The initiative was expected to launch in the days after Biden’s campaign made clear he would not file as a candidate, but leaders of the effort postponed it to this week in the wake of the recent shootings in Maine.

In the meantime, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips launched a longshot campaign to primary Biden, joining author Marianne Williamson as the other notable Democrat who filed for the New Hampshire contest.

One of the biggest hurdles the write-in campaign will face — despite the overwhelming support they are sure Biden enjoys in the state — will be educating voters in how to make their selection. Despite not being on the primary ballot, as Democratic presidential nominee Biden would appear as a candidate on the general election ballot in November of 2024.

The Write-In Biden website walks eligible voters through the steps to vote for Biden: opt into voting in the Democratic primary, fill in the oval to select a “write-in” candidate, then write “Joe Biden.”

“The 2024 elections are the most consequential of our lifetimes, with the fate of our democracy hanging in the balance,” said New Hampshire senate Democratic leader Donna Soucy in the launch statement. “Standing up for our freedoms is much more important than party politics, and that’s why voters from every corner of the state are committing to write-in Joe Biden for President in the primary this winter.”

