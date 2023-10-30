How Trump’s verbal slips could weaken his attacks on Biden’s age

But his recent campaign events have also featured less deliberate stumbles. Trump has had a string of unforced gaffes, garble, and general disjointedness that go beyond his usual discursive nature, and that his Republican rivals are pointing to as signs of his declining performance.

With droopy eyelids and mouth agape, Trump stammers and mumbles. He squints. His arms flap. He shuffles his feet and wanders laggardly across the stage. A burst of laughter and applause erupts from the crowd as he feigns confusion by turning and pointing to invisible supporters, as if he does not realize his back is to them.

One of Donald Trump’s new comedic bits at his rallies features him impersonating the current commander in chief with an over-the-top caricature mocking President Biden’s age.

On Sunday in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump wrongfully thanked supporters of Sioux Falls, a South Dakota town about 75 miles away, correcting himself only after being pulled aside onstage and informed of the error.

It was strikingly similar to a fictional scene that Trump acted out earlier this month, pretending to be Biden mistaking Iowa for Idaho and needing an aide to straighten him out.

In recent weeks, Trump has also told supporters not to vote, and claimed to have defeated President Barack Obama in an election. He has praised the collective intellect of an Iranian-backed militant group that has long been an enemy of both Israel and the United States, and repeatedly mispronounced the name of the armed group that rules the Gaza Strip.

“This is a different Donald Trump than 2015 and ’16 — lost the zip on his fastball,” Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida told reporters last week while campaigning in New Hampshire.

“In 2016, he was freewheeling, he’s out there barnstorming the country,” DeSantis added. “Now, it’s just a different guy. And it’s sad to see.”

It is unclear whether Trump’s recent slips are connected to his age. He has long relied on an unorthodox speaking style that has served as one of his chief political assets, establishing him, improbably, among the most effective communicators in American politics.

But as the 2024 race for the White House heats up, Trump’s increased verbal blunders threaten to undermine one of Republicans’ most potent avenues of attack, and the entire point of his onstage pantomime: the argument that Biden is too old to be president.

Biden, a grandfather of seven, is 80. Trump, who has 10 grandchildren, is 77.

Even though only a few years separate the two men in their golden years, voters view their vigor differently. Recent polls have found that roughly 2 out of 3 voters say Biden is too old to serve another four-year term, while only about half say the same about Trump.

If that gap starts to narrow, it’s Trump who has far more to lose in a general-election matchup.

According to a previously unreported finding in an August survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 43 percent of US voters said both men were “too old to effectively serve another four-year term as president.” Among those voters, 61 percent said they planned to vote for Biden, compared with 13 percent who said the same about Trump.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, noted the former president maintained a commanding lead in Republican primary polls and that in the general election, several recent polls had shown Trump with slight leads over Biden.

“None of these false narratives has changed the dynamics of the race at all — President Trump still dominates, because people know he’s the strongest candidate,” Cheung said. “The contrast is that Biden is falling onstage, mumbling his way through a speech, being confused on where to walk, and tripping on the steps of Air Force One. There’s no correcting that, and that will be seared into voter’s minds.”

During a Sept. 15 speech in Washington, a moment after declaring Biden “cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead,” the former president warned that America was on the verge of World War II, which ended in 1945.

In the same speech, he boasted about presidential polls showing him leading Obama, who is not, in fact, running for an illegal third term in office. He erroneously referred to Obama again during an anecdote about winning the 2016 presidential race.

“We did it with Obama,” Trump said. “We won an election that everybody said couldn’t be won, we beat . . . ” He paused for a beat as he seemed to realize his mistake. “Hillary Clinton.”

At a Florida rally on Oct. 11, days after a brutal terrorist attack that killed hundreds of Israelis, Trump criticized the country for being unprepared, lashing out at its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump appears to have soured on Netanyahu, once a close ally, after the Israeli leader congratulated Biden for winning the 2020 election.

In the same speech, Trump relied on an inaccurate timeline of events in the Middle East to criticize Biden’s handling of foreign affairs and, in the process, drew headlines for praising Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group.

In a speech Saturday, Trump sounded as if he were talking about hummus when he mispronounced Hamas (huh-maas), the Islamist group that governs the Gaza Strip and carried out one of the largest attacks on Israel in decades on Oct. 7.

The former president’s pronunciation drew the attention of the Biden campaign, which posted the video clip on social media, noting that Trump sounded “confused.”

But even Republican rivals have sensed an opening on the age issue against Trump, who has maintained an unshakable hold on the party despite a political record that would in years past have compelled conservatives to consider another standard-bearer. Trump lost control of Congress as president; was voted out of the White House; failed to help deliver a “red wave” of victories in the midterm elections last year; and, this year, drew 91 felony charges over four criminal cases.

Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina, opened her presidential bid this year by calling for candidates 75 or older to pass mental competency tests, a push she has renewed in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Haley attacked Trump over his comments about Netanyahu and Hezbollah, suggesting in a speech to Jewish donors in Las Vegas that the former president did not have the faculties to return to the White House.

“Let me remind you,” she added with a small smile. “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.