After Lewiston, anguish, anger, and urgency for something to be done

Thank you for publishing pictures of all of the people who were killed in the shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on the front page of Saturday’s paper and for providing short profiles of each of them in the same edition. Anything that can be done to show the horror of this mass killing and highlight the senseless availability of assault rifles in the United States can and should be done.

Franklin





As is so often the case, there were warning signs

Having just read the profiles of those who were killed at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, I feel the pain and outrage that so many share.

The deaths of a couple teaching children bowling in a youth league, of a deaf interpreter and summer camp supporter at a cornhole tournament for deaf athletes, of all those 17 adults and of one 14-year-old boy — they are all so painful.

It feels so close happening in a nearby state, but it happens everywhere, even closer to home.

These people were robbed of their lives. The well-being of that area, of all of us, has also been stolen.

As is so often the case, there were warning signs in the case of the accused killer and failures to act on them (“Effectiveness of ‘yellow flag’ law is questioned,” Page A1, Oct. 28). It is long past time to do more to curb gun violence by passing legislation at federal and state levels that would put more warning requirements into effect and would restrict automatic weapons.

Gerald M. “Jerry” Tuckman

Brookline





We have a right to move about without fearing for our lives

Yvonne Abraham asks the right question, asked so many times before (“American tragedy, again,” Metro, Oct 29). How could this happen … in Lewiston, Maine; in Uvalde, Texas; in Sandy Hook, Conn.; in Buffalo; in Orlando; and on and on and tragically on?

Why do Second Amendment crusaders say it’s never the right time to discuss reasonable limitations on gun ownership?

What about the right of the rest of us to go to a bowling alley, a bar and grill, a school, a supermarket, a music festival, a synagogue, a church, or a movie theater and not fear for our lives?

An American tragedy, indeed.

Barbara Gross

Wellesley





Painfully obvious: Restrictive gun laws make a measurable impact

As the gun proponents cycle through their excuses for yet another slaughter, could they please take mental health issues off their list as one of the primary contributing factors?

Let us assume that the percentage of people with mental illness who are also prone to gun violence is the same in Massachusetts as it is in every other state. The difference in Massachusetts is that its gun laws are among the nation’s strictest.

Figures of per capita firearm mortality rates by state have Massachusetts with the lowest number of such deaths in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine is ranked 14th highest.

It seems like simple math: the easier the availability of guns, the higher the number of gun deaths.

Bill Prindle

Woburn





Mental health crisis demands action, and Mass. lawmakers aren’t up to the task

The Oct. 28 editorial, “This again: burying the dead, pleading for better gun laws,” cites the nation’s mental health crisis and goes on to mention “political leaders in Washington and state capitals” finding “the political will to allocate the required resources.”

Talk about a loaded comment. Social workers are one of the most vital professions and probably the most underpaid workers for what they do, physically and emotionally. Are you suggesting the Massachusetts government would be able to approve resources to make this career choice more attractive? Can they fix the housing crisis so that mental health professionals could afford to live in the city where their services are needed? Fix the MBTA so that these same professionals who can’t afford the cost of a car or parking would be able to get to and from their jobs using public transportation?

So you’re suggesting that the state actually get something done. That is laughable.

WBUR published a commentary this month stating that “study after study finds that Massachusetts has one of the least efficient, least productive state governments in the United States.”

It’s time to take a hard look at the Legislature. Exposing the lack of action on all of these crises would let readers know that it’s time to elect officials who will get things done for all residents of Massachusetts.

Susan Ferrari

Milton

The writer is a retired mental health worker.