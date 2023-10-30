Mass. could take major step toward providing supportive housing

We applaud the Healey-Driscoll administration’s inclusion of a new model to provide flexible funding to streamline and expand supportive housing in the Commonwealth in the Affordable Homes Act (“Healey was elected to tackle housing. With big $4 billion bond bill, she confronts the challenge head on,” Editorial, Oct. 19).

We estimate that the Commonwealth needs to stably provide 4,000 households with supportive housing across the state by January 2027 as a major step toward ending chronic and high-need homelessness.

A broad coalition of more than 80 housing advocates and providers, health care institutions, and nonprofit and philanthropic leaders supports this new public-private funding model, which has also been filed as legislation by state Representative Joan Meschino and state Senator Brendan P. Crighton.