People with disabilities thrive in community-based settings

I was incredibly encouraged to see the Globe advocate for transitioning care for people with disabilities away from institutions and into the community (“Help people with disabilities live in the community,” Editorial, Oct. 27), which offers improved quality of life and the recognition that they deserve to be full participants in society.
The idea of how best to serve individuals with disabilities has changed significantly over the past several decades. In the past, the focus was on taking care of individuals with disabilities and doing things for them. Now, the focus is on giving individuals the tools and training they need to be independent. Community-based settings are critical to achieving this mission.
In 1973, MAB Community Services was one of the first organizations in Massachusetts to provide services in the community so that individuals with intellectual disabilities could move out of state institutions and live in neighborhoods like anyone else. We see the differences made through this model every day through the joy and achievements of our participants. With the right supports, everyone can live with autonomy and agency.
Barbara Salisbury
Chief executive officer
MAB Community Services
Brookline