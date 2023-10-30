People with disabilities thrive in community-based settings

I was incredibly encouraged to see the Globe advocate for transitioning care for people with disabilities away from institutions and into the community (“Help people with disabilities live in the community,” Editorial, Oct. 27), which offers improved quality of life and the recognition that they deserve to be full participants in society.

The idea of how best to serve individuals with disabilities has changed significantly over the past several decades. In the past, the focus was on taking care of individuals with disabilities and doing things for them. Now, the focus is on giving individuals the tools and training they need to be independent. Community-based settings are critical to achieving this mission.