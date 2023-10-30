Bill Belichick discusses the trade deadline, NFL officiating, and the future of Kyle Dugger

New England was able to pull within one score in the fourth quarter following JuJu Smith-Schuster’s touchdown on a fourth and goal with 8:30 remaining.

“Just couldn’t make enough plays in critical situations, and Miami did,” Belichick explained during his weekly interview on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI. “That was obviously the difference.”

A day after the Patriots fell to 2-6 with a 31-17 loss to the Dolphins , coach Bill Belichick offered a quick overview of what went wrong.

Yet just when Belichick needed his defense to make a stand, the Dolphins put together a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. It culminated with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle making a wide-open catch and running into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.

“We blew the coverage on Waddle,” Belichick said. “That was a terrible mistake.”

The coach pinpointed the issue on defense.

“Third and long,” said Belichick. “We got them in third and long and weren’t able to convert all of them. We should be able to convert them and we didn’t.”

One of the talking points that emerged from Sunday was the officiating, with several calls and perceived non-calls drawing attention.

Belichick was asked about his “mind-set” in how he coaches defensive players to be within the rules, and how he expects officials to make calls.

“We coach it the way we’ve always coached it, which is the safe way to play, leading with the shoulder,” he said. “We don’t ever want to hit in the head. Those are defenseless players and all that.

“I don’t know, I’d like to feel like our players are getting protected like everybody else’s. The tripping on Ezekiel Elliott, that’s another dangerous play. Stuff like that, there shouldn’t be any place for that in football.”

With the NFL trade deadline coming up at 4 p.m. Tuesday, New England could be a seller.

“I don’t know, we just got back from the game last night,” said Belichick, who also held a virtual meeting with reporters Monday morning. “We’ll regroup here today and see where things are at.

“Every situation’s different. It takes two people to make a trade. It’d have to work out for both teams, whichever teams those are.”

The Dolphins, featuring arguably the fastest wide receiver group in the NFL, contrasted with the Patriots’ lack of playmakers Sunday. Does Belichick wish the Patriots had tried to put more offensive weapons around Mac Jones?

“Everybody wants fast players,” he said. “We have fast players. I mean, I don’t know if anybody’s as fast as Tyreek Hill, but we have some fast players.”

On the subject of player personnel, Belichick — who has final say on roster decisions — was asked if he personally scouts players or is relying on others in the personnel department to do that.

“There’s no way I could possibly do that,” Belichick said in the radio interview. “I mean, coaching is a full-time job. Personnel is a full-time job. At some point, they have to merge together and be on the same page and figure out what’s best for the team. But you can’t be a full-time personnel person and be a full-time coach. It’s impossible.”

One player whose future is in question beyond this season is Kyle Dugger, whose contract will be up. Belichick was asked on WEEI if he’d like to see the 27-year-old safety stay in New England over the long term.

“Yeah, of course,” Belichick replied. “Absolutely.”

Have there been any discussions about a new deal?

“No, I’m not going to get into any contract conversations.”





Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.