Will Bill Belichick do what’s best for the team or what’s best for himself at NFL trade deadline?

At 2-6 for the first time since 2000 following Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins , it’s time for coach Bill Belichick to put the words he employs to explain unpopular or inscrutable decisions into pragmatic action. It’s time for him to do what’s in the best interest of the team, which is to use Tuesday’s trade deadline to move players and try to move the team closer to genuine contention again.

While there are still winnable games on the schedule, the Patriots can’t mask the facts as they face the NFL’s 4 p.m. trade deadline on Tuesday, which happens to be Halloween. They’re staring at a climb so steep to get back in the AFC playoff chase it should come with a sherpa and an uncertain future at coach and quarterback.

Belichick doesn’t need to hold a Foxborough Fire Sale, but he should acquire and accumulate draft capital for certain players in the final years of their contracts that the team seems unlikely to re-up before they reach free agency. Players like part-time, pass-rush specialist Josh Uche are easy to part with, but the Patriots also should dangle pending free agents guard/tackle Mike Onwenu and safety Kyle Dugger. Doing that holds more value in the long run to the franchise than holding on to them to squeeze two or three extra wins out of this season for the sake of pride, the preservation of some faded winning culture, and Belichick’s pursuit of Don Shula’s all-time coaching wins mark.

This is where the ineluctable conflict of interest that comes with empowering Belichick in the dual role of coach and chief player-picker could prove problematic. Coaches are programmed to think about the next game and current season, to never waver, to never give in, to treat each game as sacred. A personnel executive has to take a bigger picture view and think more macro.

Nobody has ever balanced the two better than Belichick. However, it was much easier when he was collecting double-digit wins and a division title every season. Now, saddled with the worst winning percentage (.250) in the AFC at the effective halfway mark of the season, it gets tricky. It’s where his true loyalties and actual ethos will reveal themselves.

The upcoming trade deadline will be a pivotal test for Bill Belichick, who has never been in this position with the Patriots before. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

Can Belichick subjugate his ego and repress his instinct to scratch out every win to prioritize instead the big picture of finding a way to restock the roster?

It’s time to see if Belichick is willing to do what he has asked his players to do many times over the years — sacrifice personal achievements, stats, and self-interest in the name of what’s best for the team. We’ll find out if that philosophy applies to him as well.

We also should find out how comfortable ownership is with him making this important call on the team’s future when his comes with some doubt.

As deposed Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom learned, by definition you can’t prioritize the short term and the long term concurrently.

In fairness, there’s a calculus that figures into whether the Patriots are willing to move on from starter-caliber players at the deadline.

What type of return can they get for rental players such as Uche, Onwenu, and Dugger? Admittedly, it’s probably not worth it if all you’re getting back is sixth- or seventh-round picks; all three players should command more than that.

Players like Kyle Dugger could hypothetically be valuable trade pieces for the Patriots, but would be tough to part with. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Are they willing to franchise tag one of them?

How does the team feel about the 2024 draft? The prevailing NFL wisdom is that it’s deep at positions of need for the Patriots such as offensive tackle, wide receiver, and, yes, quarterback. So, extra capital could have greater value than waiting until 2025 to potentially receive compensatory draft picks for players who depart this coming offseason.

The esoteric compensatory pick formula is also dependent on what the Patriots add this offseason in free agency. According to OvertheCap.com, the Patriots are projected to have the third-most cap space in the NFL entering 2024. The site has them at about $79 million in effective cap space factoring in signing their rookie class and the Top 51 rule for salaries in the offseason.

If the Patriots spend lavishly in free agency as they did following the 2020 season, then even with the possible departures of pending UFAs Hunter Henry, Trent Brown, Kendrick Bourne, Onwenu, and Dugger they may not net out 2025 compensatory picks, the highest of which start after the third round. So, in essence, you would be letting some of those players go for nothing more than a shot at having seven, eight, or nine wins, instead of five or six.

For years, the Patriots personnel polestar has been value. Squeaking out a few more wins this season is not great value for this great franchise.

But it could be quite valuable to Belichick. Every win counts in staying on the job and the chase to surpass Shula and to do it by his 50th season coaching in the NFL and 25th as Patriots coach, which is next season. He’s 17 away.

But his team is light years away from championship contention. That should take precedence.

I’m not advocating tanking, but rather emphasizing playing for championships over playing for pride and record polishing.

Undoubtedly, the Patriots would be a worse team if they parted with Dugger or Onwenu. Dugger, who registered an interception on Sunday, is arguably the second-best player on the defense behind Matthew Judon. Onwenu plays right guard and recently stabilized the revolving door that was right tackle.

Mike Onwenu has been a stabilizing force for the Patriots offensive line — which could also boost his trade value. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

But … safety is one of the deepest position groups on the team. Plus, the Patriots drafted Dugger’s ostensible replacement in the third round last spring in Marte Mapu when they could’ve opted for a wide receiver like Indianapolis’s Josh Downs. The Patriots have drafted five interior offensive linemen in the last two drafts and the return of Conor McDermott, who acted as a tourniquet at the position last year, gives them another option at right tackle.

Patriots players are usually the last to know what direction Belichick is going. The locker room was stunned in 2009 when he traded stalwart Richard Seymour for a 2011 first-round pick eight days before the season opener.

No Patriots players were in the mood after the loss to Miami to predict the team’s direction at the trade deadline.

“That’s above my pay grade,” said longest-tenured Patriot and special teams captain Matthew Slater. “They don’t pay me to do that. They don’t pay me to do that, so I just encourage the guys, focus on what we can control, and then whatever happens Tuesday is out of our control.”

But it’s squarely in Belichick’s control. He can opt for self-preservation or put the team first.

Now, what’s in the best interest of the team is in direct conflict with his best interest.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.