Bruins battle all the way back to beat Panthers on Pavel Zacha’s overtime goal

Charlie McAvoy had tied the game with a pretty goal on a pass from David Pastrnak just minutes before he was sent to the showers for an ugly hit on Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The Bruins (8-0-1) battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn the win and a small bit of revenge on the team that spoiled their historic season last year with a first-round playoff knockout.

Pavel Zacha scored with a 1:24 left in overtime to lift the Bruins to an improbable 3-2 win over the Panthers Thursday night at TD Garden.

McAvoy was given a match penalty and with the team already down a defenseman (Matt Grzelcyk was lost to injury), it took a Herculean effort by the rest of the gang to kill off the five-minute major.

The Panthers came out with more pep in their step than their hosts, making themselves completely at home in the building where they pulled off the NHL’s biggest shocker last postseason.

Just seconds in, Linus Ullmark (35 saves) was forced to come up big on a break-in by Evan Rodrigues.

The Bruins pushed back early, with David Pastrnak putting right on the stick of Kevin Shattenkirk, who was screaming through the slot. The quick snapper was deflected into the netting by Sergei Bobrovsky (23 saves).

Ullmark was tested again when Sam Bennett weaved through the Boston defense and shuttled a pass to Carter Verhaeghe, but the Game 7 hero couldn’t dent Ullmark.

The Bruins had a nice sequence when Matt Grzelcyk sizzled a one-timer that caught Bobrovsky off balance before it skittered away, and Matt Poitras followed with a wrister that the Florida goalie kicked away.

That rebound went right to Sam Reinhart, who sent Aleksander Barkov off to the races down the left wing. With plenty of room to accelerate, Barkov flew to the circle and fired a wrister over Ullmark’s glove for a 1-0 lead.

To add injury to the insult, Grzelcyk left the game shortly thereafter with an undisclosed injury and never returned.

The Panthers got the only power play of the first when Hampus Lindholm brought down Matthew Tkachuk near the Boston net, despite being held in a headlock by Florida’s ruffian forward.

The Bruins avoided going down 5-on-3 when McAvoy cleared out Verhaeghe with a solid — but a tad high — shoulder check in front of Ullmark.

The Panthers doubled their lead as a direct result of a rookie mistake.

Poitras lost his handle on the puck behind Ullmark’s net and Barkov jumped on it. The Florida captain hit Reinhart with a slot pass and Reinhart rattled one off Ullmark and into the net.

The Bruins came out with more juice in the second, with Morgan Geekie setting the tone when he deposited Nick Cousins into his teammates’ laps with an over-the-boards check.

It sparked the Bruins, who scored not long after the hit.

Charlie Coyle kept a play alive with some fancy stick work before dishing to Jake DeBrusk. The right wing curled in across the slot and threw a backhander toward Marchand who was tangling with Gustav Forsling in front of Bobrovsky. The Boston captain somehow got his stick on the puck and redirected into the net to chop the deficit in half.

Geekie was called for goalie interference when he crashed the crease. Upon replay, however, it was revealed that Florida defenseman Josh Mahura had a helping hand in sending Geekie into Bobrovsky’s property.

The call infuriated Jim Montgomery, the 18,000-plus at TD Garden, and likely millions across New England.

The Bruins killed the penalty, and it was a double whammy for the Panthers when Bennett went down with an ankle injury. Some sustained pressure finally netted the Bruins their first power play when Oliver Ekman-Larsson was nabbed for taking down Pastrnak in front of Bobrovsky.

Boston generated a couple of chances (Pastrnak steamer, Marchand dart) but couldn’t get the equalizer during the man advantage.

Florida had a golden opportunity to increase the lead, but Ullmark turned in the save of the night when blocked a Rodrigues one-timer in the slot to keep it at 2-1 after 40 minutes.

