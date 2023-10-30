Bruins lose defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk in victory over Panthers

“It’s going to be a couple of weeks, it looks like [on Grzelcyk],” coach Jim Montgomery said.

Matt Grzelcyk exited with an upper-body injury midway through the first period and his partner, Charlie McAvoy, was given a match penalty for a high hit to the head of Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the third.

The Bruins defense took a couple of hits during Monday night’s 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers and reinforcements likely will be needed for the next stretch of games.

As for McAvoy, he’s facing a possible fine and/or suspension for his hit, which occurred as he was powering through the slot in front of the Florida net. Ekman-Larsson went down for a bit but didn’t leave the game.

“I saw it live. I haven’t looked at it in depth,” Montgomery said. “The league reviews all those hits and they’ll let us know what their thoughts are, and we respect how the league goes about it. I think they do a real good process there.”

McAvoy was also assessed a five-minute major (served by Oskar Steen), forcing the Bruins to kill the time with just four defensemen.

The momentum from the successful kill helped provide a spark for the remainder of the third and it carried over into overtime.

“Just tremendous character by our four defensemen that gutted it out,” Montgomery said. “And also, just our team coming back from 2-0 against a real good team and being able to come away and find a way to win.”

The Bruins host the Maple Leafs Thursday and will need to replace Grzelcyk and possibly McAvoy.

Ian Mitchell, who played in two games this season, and rookie Mason Lohrei, who had an outstanding camp, are possible AHL call-ups from Providence.









