Celtics at Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis looks to continue his hot start against his former team

Kristaps Porzingis opened the season by dropping 30 points on the team that drafted him. On Monday, he’ll get a chance to repay the team that most recently traded him.

The Celtics are off to a strong 2-0 start after beating the Miami Heat, 119-111, on Friday. Next up are the Washington Wizards, who sent Porzingis to Boston in one of several three-team blockbuster trades this summer.

Washington is 1-1 and most recently scored a 113-106 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Jordan Poole led the way with 27 points and is stepping into a featured role after the Warriors traded him in a deal for Chris Paul on July 6. But with Porzingis and longtime shooting guard Bradley Beal traded away in the offseason, the Wizards appear to have taken a step back on paper.