Celtics at Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis looks to continue his hot start against his former team

Kristaps Porzingis opened the season by dropping 30 points on the team that drafted him. On Monday, he’ll get a chance to repay the team that most recently traded him.
The Celtics are off to a strong 2-0 start after beating the Miami Heat, 119-111, on Friday. Next up are the Washington Wizards, who sent Porzingis to Boston in one of several three-team blockbuster trades this summer.
Washington is 1-1 and most recently scored a 113-106 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Jordan Poole led the way with 27 points and is stepping into a featured role after the Warriors traded him in a deal for Chris Paul on July 6. But with Porzingis and longtime shooting guard Bradley Beal traded away in the offseason, the Wizards appear to have taken a step back on paper.
Here’s the lowdown on the matchup:
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM (98.5)
Line: Boston -10. O/U: 228.5.
CELTICS
Season record: 2-0. vs. spread: 0-1, 1 push. Over/under: 1-1
Last 10 games (dating to last season): 6-4. vs. spread: 3-6, 1 push. Over/under: 4-6
WIZARDS
Season record: 1-1. vs. spread: 1-1. Over/under: 1-1
Last 10 games (dating to last season): 3-7. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 6-4
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 113.5, Washington 116.5
Points allowed per game: Boston 107.5, Washington 124.5
Field goal percentage: Boston .477, Washington .444
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .398, Washington .480
3-point percentage: Boston .359, Washington .357
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .459, Washington .433
Stat of the day: Jayson Tatum has been nearly unstoppable around the basket, converting 14 of 17 attempts (82.4 percent) at the rim according to PBP Stats.
Notes: Danilo Galllinari, who was part of the Celtics’ package in the Porzingis trade, scored 16 points in the Wizards’ season-opening loss to the Pacers. ... Washington netted the No. 7 overall pick in the Beal trade and used it to draft Bilal Coulibaly, a long, defensive-minded wing who was teammates in France with Victor Wembanyama. Coulibaly has come off the bench in his first two games. ... As of Sunday, the Celtics have held opponents to a league-low 42.9 percent shooting within 5 feet of the basket.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.